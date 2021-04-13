Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-RED SOX-TWINS

Devers, Bosox win snowy 7th in row; Twins hold silent moment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a snowy afternoon in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in the Twin Cities area.

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row. Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Twins held a moment of silence for Wright prior to Tuesday’s game. Snow flurries fell for most of the day.

In other action on the diamonds:

— Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer and Arizona led 5-0 after three innings. Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single in the seventh and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5. Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.

—Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their doubleheader. Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings in keeping with a rules change introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

—Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. Seager has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. The Orioles have dropped four straight and six of seven since opening with a three-game road sweep of Boston.

MLB-MARINERS-PAXTON

Mariners pitcher James Paxton done for the year

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery. That word comes from manager Scott Servais.

Paxton left his April 6 start — his first since returning to Seattle on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal — with left elbow discomfort. Paxton received a second opinion Monday, when the need for surgery was confirmed.

Elsewhere in the majors:

—With the team facing a COVID-19 scare, Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night after the right-hander indicated he wasn’t feeling well. The Cubs didn’t provide specifics about Hendricks’ health, saying only the move was made from “an abundance of caution.” Four Cubs were added to the COVID-19 injured list over the last two days.

— Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang has shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night’s game in Chicago. The Taiwanese player posted some of the anti-Asian tweets on his Twitter account Tuesday while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to the coronavirus. Chang included the hashtag StopAsianHate in his tweet.

NBA-SCHEDULE-NETS-TIMBERWOLVES

Durant, Nets beat Timberwolves 127-97 in rescheduled game

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97. Durant played 27 minutes in his third game back from a strained hamstring that kept him out for 23 games.

The game was rescheduled from Monday night, in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff for 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death from COVID-19.

NBA-NUGGETS-MURRAY OUT

Nuggets’ Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It’s a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals and currently sits in fourth place in the West.

Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing at his knee in pain. The 24-year-old Murray previously missed four games with a sore right knee.

In other NBA news:

—The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract. The 6-foot-8 forward who played for Argentina at the 2016 Olympics spent the last three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field.

— Former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard has died. The Indiana Pacers announced his death Tuesday. Leonard went 573-534 and won three ABA championships in 14 seasons as a coach, the last 12 with the Pacers. He also made the winning free throws in the 1953 NCAA Tournament to give the Indiana Hoosiers the second of five national titles. In 1985, he became the Pacers color commentator on television broadcasts and later moved into the radio booth. Leonard was 88.

—The Golden State Warriors have promoted Brandon Schneider to president and chief operating officer to replace Rick Welts, a Basketball Hall of Fame member who is moving to an advisory role after the season. Schneider will assume his new position July 1. He has nearly two decades of experience with the franchise and worked closely with Welts for 10 years.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-BERNARD

AP source: RB Bernard agrees to 1-year deal with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another offensive playmaker for Tom Brady.

The Super Bowl champions and running back Giovani Bernard have agreed to a one-year contract, a person person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, the 29-year-old has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 TDs.

In other NFL moves:

— The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Conner played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year. He played in 13 games in 2020 and started 11, finishing with 721 yards and six touchdowns.

COMPENSATING ATHLETES-NORTH CAROLINA

Ex-UNC athletes join program to profit from college careers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — More than 100 former North Carolina men’s basketball and women’s soccer players are joining a group-licensing program allowing them to profit from their playing days with the Tar Heels.

The school announced an agreement Tuesday with marketing and licensing agency The Brandr Group. It would allow for merchandising licensed products such as school-branded apparel featuring athletes’ names and jersey numbers after they leave school. Men’s basketball players who have joined include current NBA player Danny Green and new head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis. Women’s soccer players include World Cup champions and Olympic gold medalists Mia Hamm and Heather O’Reilly.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TENNESSEE STATE-GEORGE

TSU hires 1st-time coach Eddie George hoping for revival

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (AP) — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach. It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner with Ohio State, George hasn’t coached before. He played nine seasons in the NFL.