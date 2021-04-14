Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Burnes delivers as Brewers trounce Cubs 7-0

UNDATED (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0. Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season.

His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth.

The 26-year-old right-hander has driven in two runs this year while allowing just one through his first three outings. Burnes’ performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. Ross allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run. Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way. Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive off Adam Wainwright.

— Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1. Pérez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles. Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels.

— Bo Bichette (bih-SHEHT’) homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 5-4. Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three. Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays. Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees.

— Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 to open a doubleheader. Christian Arroyo, Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts (ZAN’-dur BOH’-gahrtz) each had two hits for Boston, which is on its longest winning streak since 2018.

MLB-NEWS

Twins shortstop Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to get the vaccine, which was made available to the team in a single-shot dosage last week. Twins executive Derek Falvey says Simmons is experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home.

In other MLB news:

— Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring after injuring himself while running the bases. Cristian Pache is also on the injured list with a strained left groin. Left-hander Tucker Davidson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia were called up from the alternate-training site to fill the openings.

— The Houston Astros have placed second baseman Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay), third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, catcher Martín Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia on the injured list because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols hours before the Astros were scheduled to wrap up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

— Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 victory over the Yankees.

— Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is set to make his first start of the season Saturday at Cleveland, a welcome boost for a Reds staff that’s struggled at times. Gray began spring training as the Reds’ possible opening day starter but opened the regular season on the 10-day injured list. The two-time All-Star has a 75-63 record and a 3.54 ERA in eight seasons, including 5-3 with a 3.70 ERA last year.

— Wednesday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams’ second rainout in three days. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Zuccarello scores twice as Wild top Arizona 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) scored twice and Nick Bonino had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Both of Zuccarello’s goals came on Minnesota’s resurgent power play, which converted all three of its opportunities in the game.

Zach Parise (pah-REE’-say) and Jared Spurgeon (SPUR’-juhn) also scored and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for Minnesota, which beat Arizona for the fifth time in six games this season and solidified its hold on third place in the West Division.

Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes, who wrapped up a nine-game road grip with their fifth straight loss.

Antti Raanta, who had been out since March 22 because of an injury, stopped 17 of 22 shots.

NHL-NEWS

Radulov done, Bishop won’t play at all for Stars this season

UNDATED (AP) — High-scoring forward Alexander Radulov won’t return this season for the Dallas Stars. And goaltender Ben Bishop won’t play at all.

Radulov needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury after playing only 11 games this season. Bishop hasn’t played while rehabbing from twice having knee surgery last year. Nill says the goalie won’t try to play this season. Both players are expected to be healthy for next season.

Dallas also signed defenseman Joel Hanley to a two-year contract extension.

In other NHL news:

— Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) will miss the rest of the season with a herniated disc in his neck. The team says he is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. Eichel had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The Sabres have lost 32 of 42 games this season and are in last place in the NHL. They’ve won four of their eight games since Don Granato took over for fired coach Ralph Krueger.

— The New York Islanders and forward Collin Adams have agreed to a two-year, two-way contract beginning in 2021-22. Adams had 33 goals and 44 assists in 122 college games. He was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

NBA-NEWS

Clippers without 4 key players against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) and Patrick Beverley are all out for the Los Angeles Clippers game at Detroit. Leonard is out with a sore right foot, Ibaka has lower back tightness, Beverley has a broken left hand, and the Clippers said they will rest George for this game.

The Clippers play at Philadelphia on Friday night. Rodney McGruder and Dennis Smith Jr. are sidelined for the Pistons.

NFL-NEWS

NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league says that its altered offseason program complies with COVID-19 protocols agreed upon last season.

The league says team facilities are safer than other workout locations. Players are protected against lost wages if they sustain an injury at a team’s facility. They don’t have the same protection if they’re injured working out anywhere else.

In other NFL news:

— Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year, $10 million contact with the Cleveland Browns. They’ll pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn’t always played up to his reputation and has dealt with numerous injuries. The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

— The New York Giants have waived cornerback Ryan Lewis and added cornerback Adoree Jackson in free agency. They have 14 defensive back on the roster, including James Bradberry, Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers and Xavier McKinney.

— A lawyer has told Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald and others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. De’Vincent Spriggs’ attorney say Spriggs required 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. Spriggs’ attorney says a misunderstanding that Spriggs bumped into Donald precipitated the alleged assault.

— One of the 22 women who filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents an attorney says the women have faced death threats since accusing Watson.

NCAA-NEWS

NCAA dumps requirement that transfers sit a year

UNDATED (AP) — Major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition starting next season. The NCAA Division I Council voted to changed the long-standing rule which has helped deter players in high-profile sports from switching schools.

Starting this fall semester, all athletes will be operating under the same rules: Transfers will be allowed to play right away.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Louisville’s Johnson to enter NBA draft, forego eligibility

UNDATED (AP) — Louisville guard David Johnson will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility after being one of the Cardinals’ most productive players the past two years.

The 6-foot-5 Louisville native averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention. Johnson was the Cardinals’ No. 2 scorer. He made a team-high 32 3-pointers on nearly 39% shooting from behind the arc.

In other college basketball news:

— UConn swingman Tyler Polley has announced plans to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return to the school but says he’ll put his name into the NBA draft pool for evaluation purposes. The decision will allow the 3-point specialist to continue exploring his professional options and receive feedback from pro scouts.

— Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent following a breakout sophomore season in which he became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top scorer. Hurt averaged 18.6 points in conference play, and ranked second in ACC shooting at 56%. Hurt also made 56 of 126 3-point attempts and earned All-ACC first team and most improved player honors.

— South Florida forward Alexis Yetna is headed to Seton Hall as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-8 Yetna spent the last four years at USF. After missing a season due to injury, Yetna returned to the court this past season and averaged 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

— Arkansas has signed men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman to a new, five-year agreement. The deal runs through April 2026. It includes the potential for a pair of one-year automatic agreement extensions if the Razorbacks receive NCAA Tournament bids “within the timeframe of the agreement.” The new deal was announced a month after Arkansas won 25 games and made its first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

— Joe Golding has been named the new men’s basketball coach at UTEP. The move comes after a decade at Abilene Christian that included an upset victory for the 14th-seeded Wildcats over No. 3 seed Texas in the first round of this season’s NCAA Tournament.

WOMEN’S SOCCER-UNEQUAL PAY

US women soccer players appeal decision against equal pay

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the women’s national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men’s team.

Appeals are assigned to three-judge panels. The 9th Circuit estimates that oral arguments in civil appeals will be scheduled 12 to 20 months from the notice of appeal.