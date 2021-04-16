Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Jazz beat Pacers but finish without Mitchell

UNDATED (AP) — Jordan Clarkson came to the rescue for the Utah Jazz after Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court.

Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 points and the Jazz rallied to beat the Pacers, 119-111.

Mitchell went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle sprain with 8:18 left in the third quarter. In Mitchell’s absence, the Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied the game at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson.

Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) had 24 points, Mitchell furnished 22 and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) added 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks in Utah’s second straight win.

Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The 76ers ended the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak as Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 36 points and 14 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 106-103 victory. Furkan Korkmaz (FUR’-kan KOHRK’-mahs) chipped in 18 points and Ben Simmons added 12 with and nine rebounds to help the Sixers win their fourth in a row. Paul George had 37 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who hadn’t lost since April 1.

— Philly continues to lead the East by one game over Brooklyn after the Nets blew out the Hornets, 130-105. Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who also received a team-high 26 points from Joe Harris and 20 from Landry Shamat (SHAM’-at). The Nets shot 21 for 41 from 3-point range, with Harris and Shamat draining six apiece.

— Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws with one second remaining in the Wizards’ 117-115 triumph over the Pelicans. Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double. NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts.

— Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 113-102 victory over the Magic. Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the third as Toronto outscored Orlando, 38-19.

— Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and the Pistons overcame several key absences to hand the Thunder their ninth loss in a row, 110-104. Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit.

NBA-JAZZ OWNERSHIP-WADE

Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league.

The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves win with emergency starter

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Wright was a hit in Chicago after making an emergency start for the Atlanta Braves.

Wright plunked four batters, but he also collected his first major league hit with a double as the Braves dumped the sputtering Cubs, 5-2. He also allowed two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings in place of Drew Smyly, who was placed on the injured list with left forearm inflammation.

The Braves took the lead for good with a three-run fourth, highlighted by Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr.’s two-run single. Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) added three hits and an RBI for Atlanta.

Willson Contreras homered off Wright as the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) belted a two-run homer and Andrew McCutchen collected three RBIs as the Phillies battered the Cardinals, 9-2. Zach Elfin scattered six hits and blanked St. Louis until a two-run homer by Justin Williams ended his night in the eighth inning. Bryce Harper hit a two-run double and Jean Segura was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

— The Marlins won first the fifth time in six games by defeating the Giants, 4-1 on Starling Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered and Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings, blanking Miami until Chisolm’s fifth-inning blast.

— The Mets and Rockies were snowed out in Denver, marking the seventh postponement for New York already this season. The Mets have had four games rescheduled because of weather since last Sunday after their season-opening, three-game series in Washington was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among several Nationals. Friday’s game is now part of a Saturday doubleheader.

— Snow in Boston caused the postponement of the Red Sox-White Sox game, leading to a Sunday twinbill.

— The Royals and Blue Jays were rained out in Kansas City. The teams will play a pair on Saturday.

MLB-NEWS

Bellinger has hairline fracture of fibula

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will be spending time without Cody Bellinger.

Manager Dave Roberts says the outfielder has a hairline fracture in his left fibula. Roberts says there is no timetable for his return.

The 2019 NL MVP was injured on April 5 when he was cleated on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated before Friday’s game against the Padres.

Meanwhile, San Diego star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list in time for the game. Tatis had been out since suffering a partially dislocated left shoulder while taking a violent swing on April 6.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bruins blank Isles for 2-game sweep

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins are very much in the thick of the NHL’s East Division title race after beating the New York Islanders for the second straight night.

Jeremy Swayman posted his first career shutout with 25 saves in the Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Isles. David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nahk) put the B’s ahead with three seconds left in the first period. Taylor Hall doubled the lead 47 seconds into the second with his second goal in two games.

Swayman helped Boston kill off the Islanders’ five power plays while outplaying fellow rookie Ilya Sorokin (sah-ROH’-kihn), who stopped 25 of 27 shots.

The outcome puts the Bruins within six points of the division-leading Capitals with two games in hand.

The Isles wasted a chance to pull even with Washington.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Tyler Toffoli’s (tah-FOH’-leez) second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie with 4:15 remaining in the Canadiens’ 2-1 victory over the Flames. Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia (ahr-MEE’-ah) over the glove of Jacob Markstrom, ending Calgary’s three-game winning streak. Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games.

NHL-NEWS

More games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

UNDATED (AP) — Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play Thursday at St. Louis. The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings Friday night and Sunday and play at St. Louis on Tuesday.

The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver Saturday and Monday, but those games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

NFL-NEWS

Browns release veteran DT Richardson in salary-cap move

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

He spent two seasons with the team after signing a three-year, $37 million free agent deal with Cleveland in 2019. His release opens an additional $12 million in salary-cap space for the Browns. The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder started all 16 games last season, finishing with 64 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. His departure comes two days after the Browns signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, incentive-laden contract.

In other NFL news:

— The Bears have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Bills and 49ers. He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco.

— The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last year. The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season.

— The Steelers have become the 10th group of NFL players to say they won’t be attending in-person voluntary offseason workouts. With a post through the NFL Players Association, the Steelers joined the Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Giants, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Browns, and Patriots in declaring their intent to skip the sessions that can begin on Monday.

PGA-HERITAGE

Cink’s 63 puts him on top

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Two-time champion Stewart Cink (sihnk) has moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town.

The 47-year-old Cink has played his first two rounds at 16-under 126, five strokes better than Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.

Conners and Emiliano Grillo each fired 64s on Friday. Grillo is six back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-CHUBB CLASSIC

Couples leads after 63

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples fired had a 9-under 63 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Chubb Classic.

Couples matched his lowest score of the season, a round which featured five straight birdies to close out the front nine on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club.

Bernhard Langer shot a 65 and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was among those another shot behind.

DOPING-COLEMAN BAN

Christian Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

GENEVA (AP) — The American sprinter who had been expected to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic champion will miss the Tokyo Games after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut current 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman’s ban from two years to 18 months, but it won’t expire until November, three months after the Olympics.

Coleman’s 9.76-second run to win the 2019 world title was the fastest in the world in the past five years, and 0.05 quicker than Bolt when he won a third straight Olympic gold in 2016.