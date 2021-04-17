Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Lakers top Jazz in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers won a matchup of short-handed teams as they try to scramble a top-4 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Dennis Schröder (SHROO’-dur) hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points as the Lakers downed the Jazz, 127-115. LA carried a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter but needed Schröder’s layup with three seconds remaining to extend the game.

Andre Drummond added 27 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points for the Lakers, who continue to play without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The NBA-leading Jazz were without injured starters Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’).

MLB-SCHEDULE

Matz marvels as Jays beat Royals 5-1 in doubleheader opener

UNDATED (AP) — A change of scenery has done wonders for Steven Matz.

The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Royals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Matz only allowed a pair of walks before Nicky Lopez’s bloop single to left with one out in the sixth.

Matz was reached for just one run and two hits over six frames against Kansas City. He was 0-5 with a hefty 9.68 ERA in nine games for the Mets last season, surrendering 14 home runs in just 30 2/3 innings.

Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero (guh-REHR’-oh) Jr. homered in the seven-inning win.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Manuel Margot (mahn-WEHL’ mahr-GOH’) launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Joey Wendle furnished a game-breaking, two-run blast as the Rays beat the Yankees for the fourth time in five games this season, 6-3. Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball. New York is an AL-worst 5-9, the latest into a season New York is at the bottom of the league since a 9-17 start in 1991.

— The Red Sox beat the White Sox 7-4 as Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) and Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández each had a double and three singles for the Red Sox, with Bogaerts supplying a two-run double in the eighth. Boston wore its new blue-and-yellow uniforms honoring the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race which is Monday.

— The Athletics won their seventh in a row as Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) homered in a 7-0 shutout of the Tigers. Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s. Oakland has won 21 of its last 22 meetings with Detroit.

— Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters and finished with 14 in a 4-3 win over the Rockies in a doubleheader opener. DeGrom fell one short of the major league record for consecutive strikeouts set by Tom Seaver for the Mets against the Padres 51 years ago this month. DeGrom also allowed three unearned runs and trailed 3-1 until Pete Alonso homered in the sixth, Jonathan Villar (vee-AHR’) doubled home the tying run in the seventh and Dominic Smith added a sacrifice fly.

— Yadier (YAH;-dee-ehr) Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cardinals outscored the Phillies, 9-4. Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) and Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) also went deep to help St. Louis win for just the second time in its last seven games. Rhys (rees) Hoskins had three hits and Alec Bohm drove in two runs for the Phillies, who played without Bryce Harper due to tightness in his lower back.

— The Cubs were averaging less than three runs in 13 games this season before Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice in Chicago’s 13-4 pounding of the Braves. Javier Báez and David Bote (BOH’-tee) also homered in the Cubs’ first win in three games. Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years, but the infielder hit into double play as a pinch-hitter.

— The Nationals have their first winning streak of the season after Yan Gomes (gohmz) went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single in a 6-2 victory against the Diamondbacks. Gomes also became the first major league catcher to throw out Arizona’s Tim Locastro on a steal attempt, ending the center fielder’s MLB-record streak of 29 successful swipes to begin a career. Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) tied his career high with nine strikeouts and limited Arizona to one run and five hits over five frames.

— The Twins-Angels game in Anahaim was postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems. MLB didn’t immediately announce when the game will be made up, or what will happen with the Twins’ series finale at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Yelich on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The move comes after he missed four straight games with a sore back. The 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and one RBI.

In other MLB news:

— Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez doesn’t anticipate missing significant time after being hit in his right hand by a foul ball. Sánchez was pulled from Saturday’s game an inning later and sent for X-rays, which were negative.

— The Rays activated Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (KEER’-my-ur) from the 10-day injured list prior to their game at Yankee Stadium. Kiermaier had been out since April 5 with a strained left quadriceps.

— The Royals have traded outfielder Nick Heath to the Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Eduardo Herrera. Heath was designated for assignment earlier this week.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have added a point to their lead in the NHL’s East Division, and there’s a new No. 2.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 729th and 730th career goals as the Capitals downed the Flyers, 6-3. Ovechkin is one behind Marcel Dionne for fifth on the all-time goals list.

John Carlson set up four goals for the Capitals, who are three points ahead of the Penguins and four in front of the Islanders. Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv), Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored to support Ilya Samsonov (sam-SOH’-nahv), who stopped 22 shots.

Wade Allison got the Flyers within 4-3 in the third period before the Caps won for the fourth time in five games.

The Penguins jumped ahead of the Isles in the East Division standings with a 3-2 win over the Sabres, eliminating Buffalo from the playoff race. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14.

Jared McCann also scored and Tristan Jarry turned back 27 shots for the Pens.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Pavel Buchnevich (booch-NEH’-vihch) celebrated his 26th birthday with his first career hat trick as the Rangers beat the Devils 6-3, the Blueshirts’ third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days. Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) had a goal and three assists as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games. Ryan Strome (strohm) had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst.

— The Senators knocked off the slumping Canadiens, 4-0 as Matt Murray made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and No. 12 for his career. Drake Batherson (BATH’-ur-suhn) had two goals and an assist for Ottawa, which also got goals from Artem Zub (zoob) and Nikita Zaitsev (ZYT’-sehv). Montreal has scored just 11 times in dropping five of its last seven games.

NHL-NEWS

Okposo to miss rest of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (oh-POH’-soh) will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek. He was struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday.

NFL NEWS

Players on 5 more NFL teams say no to in-person work

UNDATED (AP) — Players on five more NFL teams will be skipping in-person voluntary workouts because of the pandemic. They are from both Los Angeles franchises, the Falcons, the Dolphins and 49ers. They posted through their union that they are joining 11 other groups who previously said they would not be on hand for the sessions.

This weekend players from the other 16 clubs are expected to announce plans. The offseason sessions begin Monday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. DeVin­cent Spriggs’ attorney said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes realized that it was not the Rams’ defensive star.

INDYCAR-JIMMIE JOHNSON

Johnson makes IndyCar debut with slow but steady practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has made his IndyCar debut with a slow but steady first practice session.

The seven-time NASCAR champion turned 22 laps in the first IndyCar practice of the season Saturday morning. He was slowest of the 24-car field but thrilled with the experience, calling it “amazing.”

GOLF-RBC HERTIAGE

Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink (sihnk) maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69, moving closer to a third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The 47-year-old Cink cooled off from his pace from the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s to break the event’s halfway scoring mark.

Cink did enough in the third round to end at 18-under 195 and break the 54-hole mark of 197 held by Justin Leonard in 2002.

GOLF-PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Couples, Karlsson tied for lead at Chubb Classic in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples didn’t make a birdie until the 11th hole at the Chubb Classic. But he birdied the last two for a 69 that gives him a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the PGA Tour Champions event.

Karlsson shot a 66 on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club. One shot behind was the group of Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka (CHAY’-kah).