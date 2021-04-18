Sports

MLB-NEWS

Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.

The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will now be replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino, after the Nationals selected his contract. It is the fourth career start for the 34-year-old Espino.

Strasburg, 32, is 0–1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. He gave up three homers and seven earned runs in four innings in his last start, a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. His move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.

In another move Sunday, the Nationals put right-hander Wander Suero on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled righty Ryne Harper from the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Suero appeared in eight games out of Washington’s bullpen this season, with a 1.42 ERA.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says lefty Luis Avilán has a torn ligament in his pitching elbow and is “weighing his decision on what to do.” He says the 31-year-old Avilán could have Tommy John surgery or “sit out and see if it heals.”

In other MLB news:

— Jay Bruce will be retiring after the New York Yankees’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before New York played the Rays. The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee. Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game. He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 seasons. He previously played for Cincinnati, the New York Mets, Cleveland, Seattle and Philadelphia.

ATP-MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set. He beat Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 in the final for his first title this year and sixth overall.

The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings. The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille. A few weeks later France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Rublev was aiming for his second title of the year and his first at Masters level.

F1-EMILIA ROMOAGNA GP

Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen has won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix after world champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall and the race was temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola (EE’-moh-lah) track as the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career. Hamilton showed all his skills to make his way back up the field after falling as far back as ninth following an incident just before the halfway point of the race.

Lando Norris was third, 23.702 behind Verstappen. The race was red-flagged on lap 34 after Bottas and Williams driver George Russell were involved in a crash.

F1-MIAMI GP

Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal

MIAMI (AP) — There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022. Next year’s race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali says it would be in the “second quarter of next year.” It will be the first ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.