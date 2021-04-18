Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Lakers top Jazz in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers won a matchup of short-handed teams as they try to scramble a top-4 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Dennis Schröder (SHROO’-dur) hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points as the Lakers downed the Jazz, 127-115. LA carried a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter but needed Schröder’s layup with three seconds remaining to extend the game.

Andre Drummond added 27 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points for the Lakers, who continue to play without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The NBA-leading Jazz were without injured starters Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’).

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— Rudy Gay scored 19 points and the Spurs cruised to a surprisingly easy 111-85 rout of the Suns in Phoenix. Drew Eubanks added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help the Spurs win without some of their key players, including leading scorer DeMar DeRozan. The Suns had their 10-game home winning streak snapped and fell to 40-16 for the season.

— Grayson Allen shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 26 points as the Grizzlies downed the Bucks, 128-115. Dillon Brooks had 21 points for Memphis, which has opened its seven-game road trip with consecutive wins. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee.

— Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to lead the Celtics to their sixth straight win, 119-114 over the Warriors. Walker scored 26 points in all, grabbing his eighth rebound after Golden State’s last shot. Jayson Tatum scored 44 points to win a shootout with Stephen Curry, who had 47.

— The Wizards rolled to a 121-100 win over the Pistons as Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season and Bradley Beal scored 37 points. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the fourth straight win for Washington, which continues its late-season push. He has 17 triple-doubles, 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record.

— Nikola Vucevic (VOO’-cheh-vihch) scored 25 points and Lauri Markkanen added 16 off the bench to help the Bulls beat the Cavaliers, 106-96 and end a five-game losing streak. Backup Denzel Valentine had 13 points as the Chicago reserves accounted for 45 points. The Bulls were playing for a second straight game without All-Star Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’), who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocol and not with the team.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Matz marvels as Jays beat Royals 5-1 in doubleheader opener

UNDATED (AP) — A change of scenery has done wonders for Steven Matz.

The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Royals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Matz only allowed a pair of walks before Nicky Lopez’s bloop single to left with one out in the sixth.

Matz was reached for just one run and two hits over six frames against Kansas City. He was 0-5 with a hefty 9.68 ERA in nine games for the Mets last season, surrendering 14 home runs in just 30 2/3 innings.

Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero (guh-REHR’-oh) Jr. homered in the seven-inning win.

In the nightcap, the Royals followed veteran Ervin Santana’s spot start with four relief pitchers before Salvador Perez’s two-out, walk-off homer gave them a 3-2 win.

Greg Holland was the last of the relievers in Game 2 for Kansas City, working around an error in the seventh inning to keep the game tied 2-all.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Manuel Margot (mahn-WEHL’ mahr-GOH’) launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Joey Wendle furnished a game-breaking, two-run blast as the Rays beat the Yankees for the fourth time in five games this season, 6-3. Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball. New York is an AL-worst 5-9, the latest into a season New York is at the bottom of the league since a 9-17 start in 1991.

— The Red Sox beat the White Sox 7-4 as Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) and Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández each had a double and three singles for the Red Sox, with Bogaerts supplying a two-run double in the eighth. Boston wore its new blue-and-yellow uniforms honoring the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race which is Monday.

— The Athletics won their seventh in a row as Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) homered in a 7-0 shutout of the Tigers. Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s. Oakland has won 21 of its last 22 meetings with Detroit.

— Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) pitched eight sharp innings and rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run as the Astros knocked off the Mariners, 1-0 to end a six-game losing streak. Greinke allowed four hits and walked none while fanning six, leaving him with 2,705 career Ks. Chris Flexen picked up the loss as Houston snapped Seattle’s three-game winning streak.

— Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning and let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two out in the ninth, leading to the tying run in the Reds’ 3-2 comeback over the Indians. Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson’s single in the 10th won it. Sonny Gray made his first appearance of the season for the Reds after being sidelined with a muscle strain in his back, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.

— The Orioles beat the Rangers, 6-1 as Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning. Baltimore rallied after Texas rookie starter Dane Dunning threw six scoreless innings. Maikel Franco socked a two-run homer and Freddy Galvis (GAL’-vees) went 4-for-4.

— Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and also worked out a bases-loaded walk in helping the Dodgers top the Padres, 2-0. Kershaw struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. Mookie Betts preserved L.A.’s eighth straight win by snaring a sinking liner with the tying run at second for the final out.

— Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double and the Marlins rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the Giants. 7-6. San Francisco led 5-3 before RBI singles in the ninth by Alfaro and Starling Marte off Jake McGee. Brandon Belt’s run-scoring double against Yimi García put the Giants ahead 6-5 in the 10th.

— Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters and finished with 14 in a 4-3 win over the Rockies in a doubleheader opener. DeGrom fell one short of the major league record for consecutive strikeouts set by Tom Seaver for the Mets against the Padres 51 years ago this month. DeGrom also allowed three unearned runs and trailed 3-1 until Pete Alonso homered in the sixth, Jonathan Villar (vee-AHR’) doubled home the tying run in the seventh and Dominic Smith added a sacrifice fly.

— German Márquez pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete as the Rockies won the nightcap 7-2, stopping a seven-game losing streak and the Mets’ four-game winning streak. Josh Fuentes broke open the game with a three-run homer in the fifth off Jacob Barnes.

— Yadier (YAH;-dee-ehr) Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cardinals outscored the Phillies, 9-4. Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) and Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) also went deep to help St. Louis win for just the second time in its last seven games. Rhys (rees) Hoskins had three hits and Alec Bohm drove in two runs for the Phillies, who played without Bryce Harper due to tightness in his lower back.

— Brett Anderson pitched seven innings and the Brewers built a big lead early in a 7-1 drubbing of the Pirates. Anderson allowed one unearned run and six hits, walking one and striking out three. Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.

— The Cubs were averaging less than three runs in 13 games this season before Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice in Chicago’s 13-4 pounding of the Braves. Javier Báez and David Bote (BOH’-tee) also homered in the Cubs’ first win in three games. Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years, but the infielder hit into double play as a pinch-hitter.

— The Nationals have their first winning streak of the season after Yan Gomes (gohmz) went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single in a 6-2 victory against the Diamondbacks. Gomes also became the first major league catcher to throw out Arizona’s Tim Locastro on a steal attempt, ending the center fielder’s MLB-record streak of 29 successful swipes to begin a career. Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) tied his career high with nine strikeouts and limited Arizona to one run and five hits over five frames.

— The Twins-Angels game in Anahaim was postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems. MLB didn’t immediately announce when the game will be made up, or what will happen with the Twins’ series finale at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Yelich on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The move comes after he missed four straight games with a sore back. The 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and one RBI.

In other MLB news:

— Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez doesn’t anticipate missing significant time after being hit in his right hand by a foul ball. Sánchez was pulled from Saturday’s game an inning later and sent for X-rays, which were negative.

— The Rays activated Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (KEER’-my-ur) from the 10-day injured list prior to their game at Yankee Stadium. Kiermaier had been out since April 5 with a strained left quadriceps.

— The Royals have traded outfielder Nick Heath to the Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Eduardo Herrera. Heath was designated for assignment earlier this week.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have added a point to their lead in the NHL’s East Division, and there’s a new No. 2.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 729th and 730th career goals as the Capitals downed the Flyers, 6-3. Ovechkin is one behind Marcel Dionne for fifth on the all-time goals list.

John Carlson set up four goals for the Capitals, who are three points ahead of the Penguins and four in front of the Islanders. Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv), Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored to support Ilya Samsonov (sam-SOH’-nahv), who stopped 22 shots.

Wade Allison got the Flyers within 4-3 in the third period before the Caps won for the fourth time in five games.

The Penguins jumped ahead of the Isles in the East Division standings with a 3-2 win over the Sabres, eliminating Buffalo from the playoff race. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14.

Jared McCann also scored and Tristan Jarry turned back 27 shots for the Pens.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Jani Hakanpaa (YAH’-nee HAH’-kan-pah) scored his first goal with Carolina to break a tie in the third period of the Hurricanes’ 3-1 decision over the Predators. Hakanpaa blasted in a shot with 11:05 left after receiving the puck when Vincent Trocheck won a face-off. Jaccob Slavin (SLAY’-vihn) scored in the first period and Andrei Svechnikov (SVEHCH’-nih-kahv) had an empty-net goal for the Canes, who completed a season-high homestand at 5-2-1 to take a one-point lead in the Central Division.

— Brandon Montour (MAHN’-tohr), Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau (HOO’-bur-doh) scored in the first period of the Panthers’ 5-3 verdict over the Lightning. Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sam Bennett had two assists to help Florida jump one point ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Central Division. Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) stopped 28 shots in the win.

— Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) had a goal and an assist for the Wild in a 5-2 decision over the Sharks. Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Parise (pah-REE’-say), Kirill Kaprizov (kah-REEL’ KAP’-rih-zahv) and Nico Sturm also scored on a night when 12 different Wild players had at least one point. Kaapo Kahkonen (KAH’-poh KAH’-koh-nehn) made 26 saves as Minnesota won its third straight and improved to 17-4-0 at home this season.

— Joe Pavelski (pah-VEHL’-skee) scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win versus the Blue Jackets. Denis Gurianov (gur-ee-AH’-nahv), Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are on a season-high six-game point streak. Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger (AH’-tihn-jur) made 20 saves in improving to 5-0-1 this season against Columbus.

— Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) stopped 20 shots in his return to the lineup and the Coyotes rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Blues, 3-2. Arizona tied it on power-play goals by Alex Goligoski and Clayton Keller before ending a five-game skid. Michael Bunting scored early in the third and Kuemper was sharp after the early goals in his first game since missing 19 with a lower-body injury.

— Malcolm Subban (SOO’-ban) made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Blackhawks beat the Red Wings, 4-0. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit. Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat), Wyatt Kalynuk (KAL’-ih-nuhk) and Pius (pyoos) Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza (hy-nah-STROH’-zah) had three assists.

— Pavel Buchnevich (booch-NEH’-vihch) celebrated his 26th birthday with his first career hat trick as the Rangers beat the Devils 6-3, the Blueshirts’ third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days. Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) had a goal and three assists as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games. Ryan Strome (strohm) had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst.

— The Oilers blanked the Jets, 3-0 as Mike Smith stopped 26 shots in his third shutout of the season. Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi (pool-YAHR’-vee) and Alex Chiasson (CHAY’-sahn) scored for the Oilers, who had not played since a 5-0 loss at Calgary last Saturday. Captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) each had two assists.

— The Senators knocked off the slumping Canadiens, 4-0 as Matt Murray made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and No. 12 for his career. Drake Batherson (BATH’-ur-suhn) had two goals and an assist for Ottawa, which also got goals from Artem Zub (zoob) and Nikita Zaitsev (ZYT’-sehv). Montreal has scored just 11 times in dropping five of its last seven games.

NHL-NEWS

Okposo to miss rest of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (oh-POH’-soh) will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek. He was struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday.

NFL NEWS

Players on 5 more NFL teams say no to in-person work

UNDATED (AP) — Players on five more NFL teams will be skipping in-person voluntary workouts because of the pandemic. They are from both Los Angeles franchises, the Falcons, the Dolphins and 49ers. They posted through their union that they are joining 11 other groups who previously said they would not be on hand for the sessions.

This weekend players from the other 16 clubs are expected to announce plans. The offseason sessions begin Monday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. DeVin­cent Spriggs’ attorney said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes realized that it was not the Rams’ defensive star.

INDYCAR-JIMMIE JOHNSON

Johnson makes IndyCar debut with slow but steady practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has made his IndyCar debut with a slow but steady first practice session.

The seven-time NASCAR champion turned 22 laps in the first IndyCar practice of the season Saturday morning. He was slowest of the 24-car field but thrilled with the experience, calling it “amazing.”

GOLF-RBC HERTIAGE

Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink (sihnk) maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69, moving closer to a third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The 47-year-old Cink cooled off from his pace from the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s to break the event’s halfway scoring mark.

Cink did enough in the third round to end at 18-under 195 and break the 54-hole mark of 197 held by Justin Leonard in 2002.

GOLF-PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Couples, Karlsson tied for lead at Chubb Classic in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples didn’t make a birdie until the 11th hole at the Chubb Classic. But he birdied the last two for a 69 that gives him a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the PGA Tour Champions event.

Karlsson shot a 66 on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club. One shot behind was the group of Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka (CHAY’-kah).