NBA-SCHEDULE

Bam’s bucket beats Brooklyn

UNDATED (AP) — A buzzer-beating bucket by the Miami Heat has allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to expand their lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference without breaking a sweat.

Bam Adebayo (ad-eh-BY’-oh) drained a 13-footer as time expired to give the Heat a 109-107 victory over the Nets. Adebayo finished with 21 points and 15 boards for Miami, which trailed by six in the final minute before closing on a 10-2 run to end a three-game losing streak.

Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, which lost Kevin Durant early in the game with a left thigh contusion.

The outcome drops the Nets 1 ½ games behind the East-leading 76ers, who were off on Sunday.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

— Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points as the Clippers routed the Timberwolves, 124-105 for their eighth win in nine games. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot. Fans attending a Clippers game at Staples Center for the first time in over a year saw their team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers.

— The Knicks picked up their sixth straight win as Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists in a 122-112 overtime decision over the Pelicans. Derrick Rose added 23 points and came up with big plays down the stretch. Rose had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked the Pelicans’ last shot and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.

— Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds as the surging Hawks beat the Pacers, 129-117. Trae Young scored 34 points and had 11 assists for Atlanta, which has won eight of 10 and is 17-6 under coach Nate McMillan. Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) and Kevin Huerter (HUR’-tur) each chipped in 23 points and helped the Hawks take a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

— De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as the Kings whipped the Mavericks, 121-107 to snap a nine-game losing streak. Barnes scored 11 in the third quarter as the Kings built a 21-point lead midway through the period. Luka Doncic scored 37 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, for the Mavericks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games following a season-long five-game winning streak.

— Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Hornets downed the Trail Blazers, 109-101 to end a four-game losing streak. P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds after missing three games with an ankle injury. Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks for Charlotte.

— The Raptors dealt the Thunder their 10th straight loss as Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Toronto’s 122-106 victory. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds in the win.

— Christian Wood scored 25 points and Kelly Olynyk added 24 as the duo guided the Rockets past the Magic, 114-110. Kevin Porter Jr. provided 22 points and made four 3-pointers before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Armoni Brooks chipped in 16 points and another five 3-pointers for a Houston squad that shot 51.2% from the floor and hit 16 3-pointers ending a five-game slide.

NBA-SPURS FINED

NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.

The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl for rest Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns. According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bieber sets K record, fans 13 as Indians 6-3 beat Reds 6-3

UNDATED (AP) — Shane Bieber is now the first pitcher in major league history to start a season with double-digit strikeouts in his first four starts.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fanned 13 while allowing three runs over eight innings of the Indians’ 6-3 win over the Reds. Bieber has 48 strikeouts this year, matching Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan for the most through the first four starts of a season.

Roberto Pérez hit a three-run homer for Cleveland, which also got homers from Jordan Luplow (LOOP’-loh) and José Ramírez to avoid a three-game sweep.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The last-place Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo (YOH’-shee soo-SOO’-goh) hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning to give the Rays a 4-2 victory and a three-game sweep in the Bronx. Four pitchers combined on the Rays’ second three-hitter of a series in which New York managed 11 hits in all.

— Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch and Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) pitched five solid innings as the White Sox beat the Red Sox, 3-2 in the opener of a twinbill. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) had an RBI double and Yoán Moncada (yoh-AHN’ mohn-KAH’-dah) drove in a run with a single in Chicago’s first win in four games.

— In the nightcap, Yermín (yur-MEEN’) Mercedes opened Chicago’s three-run fourth inning with a long homer before the White Sox completed a 5-1 victory and a doubleheader sweep in Boston. Nick Madrigal had two hits and drove in two runs for the Pale Hose, who climbed back to .500 at 8-8.

— Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer off Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch (zoyk) in the seventh inning to propel the Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays. Brady Singer kept Toronto off the board through six innings.

— Matt Olson scored from second on a fielding error by third baseman Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario with two out in the ninth, giving the Athletics their eighth straight win, 3-2 over the Tigers. Sean Murphy hit a tying home run in the eighth as the A’s swept the four-game series.

— Ty France launched a two-run homer and six Mariners combined on a one-hitter in a 7-2 verdict over the Astros. France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a two-run home run to left field in the decisive four-run fifth.

— The Rangers ended a five-game home losing streak by downing the Orioles, 1-0 on Nate Lowe’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th. Baltimore appeared to take the lead on a single by Trey Mancini in the top of the 10th, but designated runner Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco was thrown out even though he started the play on third base.

— The Dodgers’ eight-game winning streak is over after Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the Padres earn a 5-2 win over Los Angeles. Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer handed off a 2-1 lead after six innings in a tight duel with another Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell.

— Freddie Freeman crushed one of Atlanta’s four homers in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks, leading the Braves to a potentially costly 13-4 victory over the Cubs. Travis d’Arnaud, Ehire Adrianza (AY’-ray ah-dree-AHN’-zah) and Guillermo Heredia (gee-EHR’-moh heh-REH’-dee-uh) also connected during Atlanta’s fast start, and Heredia added his first career grand slam in the sixth for his first multihomer game. But the Braves’ offensive performance was overshadowed by the status of Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. after he departed in the fourth due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

— Phillies ace Aaron Nola fired his first nine-inning shutout in the majors as he fanned ten while allowing two hits in a 2-0 shutout of the Cardinals. Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for Philadelphia, one day after being held out of the lineup due to tightness in his lower back.

— The Mets won for the fifth time in six games as Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball in their 2-1 victory at Colorado. Stroman also made a dazzling defensive play and catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out.

— Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing a run over five innings as the Diamondbacks beat the Nationals, 5-2. Bumgarner gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts.

— Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as the Giants used an unearned run to beat the Marlins, 1-0 and avert a series sweep. Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants’ third shutout in their past seven games.

— Colin Moran smacked a three-run homer and supplied a tiebreaking double that gave the Pirates a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Brewers. The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series.

MLB-NEWS

Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.

The Nats also put right-hander Wander Suero (WAHN’-dur SWEHR’-oh) on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled righty Ryne Harper from the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Nationals manager Dave Martinez says lefty Luis Avilán (A’-vih-lahn) has a torn ligament in his pitching elbow and is “weighing his decision on what to do.” He says the 31-year-old Avilán could have Tommy John surgery or “sit out and see if it heals.”

In other MLB news:

— Monday night’s game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems. Two games this weekend between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.

— San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb have gone on the injured list because they’re feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. The Giants are hoping both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two. The Giants recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site and activated left-hander Alex Wood from the 10-day IL to start Sunday’s game at Miami.

— Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce is retiring. The 34-year-old is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee. Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bruins double up Caps

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins remain perfect since acquiring former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall at the trade deadline last week.

The Bruins own a four-game winning streak after Brad Marchand delivered two goals and a pair of assists in a 6-3 downing of the Capitals.

David Krejci (KRAY’-chee) and Patrice Bergeron also scored twice to back Tuukka (TOO’-kuh) Rask, who turned back 30 shots in his second victory since suffering an injury in February.

The Bruins’ winning streak has put them back in the mix for the East Division title chase. Boston is six points behind East-leading Washington with three games in hand.

The Islanders are back in second place in the East and just two points back after Nick Leddy scored the only goal in New York’s 1-0 overtime win at Philadelphia. The Isles hadn’t scored since early in the second period two games ago, a span of 159 minutes and 27 seconds of game time.

Rookie Ilya Sorokin (sah-ROH’-kihn) made 30 saves and improved to 12-2-0 in his last 14 games.

The Penguins remain three points behind the Capitals following a 4-2 loss to the last-place Sabres, who’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention. Sam Reinhart scored twice and Buffalo improved to 6-3-2 since an 18-game winless skid. Dustin Tokarski stopped 34 shots against the Penguins, who were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Rangers completed a four-game sweep of the Devils as Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal with three minutes left in the Blueshirts’ 5-3 victory. Chris Kreider, Vitali Kravtsov, Alexis Lafreniere (lah-frehn-YEHR’) and Ryan Strome (strohm) also scored as the Rangers extended their season-high point streak to six games at 5-0-1. Alexandar Georgiev (GUR’-gee-ehv) finished with 25 saves as New York improved to 13-4-3 in its past 20 games, keeping the Rangers four points behind Boston in the East.

— Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty (pash-uh-REH’-tee) and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights in a 5-2 win over the Ducks. Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh) and Alex Tuch (tuhk) also scored goals, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves as the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to six games, matching a season best. Vegas has pulled into a first-place tie with Colorado in the West while the Avalanche deal with COVID-19 issues.

— Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into overtime, giving the Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs. It was Vancouver’s return from a nearly four-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Horvat also had an assist, and Nils Hoglander had a goal and an assist in the Canucks’ first game since March 24.

NASCAR-RICHMOND

Bowman wins at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Bowman passed Denny Hamlin on a restart with 10 laps to go and drove away at Richmond Raceway for his third career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bowman produced a stunning conclusion to a race that Hamlin had dominated along with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. With all eyes on Hamlin and Logano on the restart, Bowman ducked inside Hamlin, easily gained the spot and held it to the finish to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season.

Hamlin did hang on to finish second, followed by Logano, Christopher Bell and Truex.

NFL-OBIT-ARBANAS

Chiefs great Fred Arbanas dead at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and longtime Missouri politician Fred Arbanas has died at age 82.

Arbanas was a key member of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ’70s. He was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GOLF-RBC HERITAGE

Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink (sihnk) had a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant week and win his third RBC Heritage title. The 47-year-old Cink finished 19 under at Harbour Town, four in front of Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III.

Cink became the fourth player on the PGA Tour to win twice in the same season after turning 47, joining Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry.

Cink had set 36- and 54-hole scoring records this week.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Stricker wins in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole before capturing the Chubb Classic.

The late birdie carried him to a one-shot victory in Naples, where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.

Robert Karlsson and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka (CHAY’-kah) of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-FEDERER

Federer to play French Open

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer says he will play at the French Open and begin preparation for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.

Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen has won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix after world champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall.

The race was temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet track as the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career. Lando Norris was third.