Sports

PGA-US OPEN

Brand shoots 67 to take U.S. Open clubhouse lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It took Richard Bland 478 starts before earning his first European Tour victory last month. He now finds himself leading a major he usually watches only on television.

The 48-year-old Bland was the clubhouse leader after carding a 4-under 67 that leaves him minus-5 through two rounds of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. The oldest first-time winner on the European Tour has compensated for his short drives with deadly accuracy as he navigates the long course.

Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) shot an even-part 71 to remain at 4 under. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm are 3 under through 36 holes, two weeks after Rahm had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-stroke lead because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Russell Henley was tied with Bland at 5 under with four holes remaining. Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) and Rafa Cabrera-Bello were on the back nine at minus-3.

Dozens of players are still on the course.

NBA-NEWS

Celtics’ send Walker to Thunder, get Horford

UNDATED (AP) — The Celtics have reacquired Al Horford in a deal that sends point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City, Brad Stevens’ first major move since he moved from the Boston bench to the front office.

Boston will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick and a 2025 second-rounder to the Thunder and receive 7-footer Moses Brown plus a 2023 second-round pick.

Horford returns to Boston and gives the Celtics the frontcourt presence they’ve lacked since he left two seasons ago.

Walker is guaranteed more than $73 million over the next two seasons after missing 29 games with knee injuries this year.

In other NBA news:

— Dirk Nowitzki is rejoining the Mavericks, this time as an adviser in the wake of the abrupt departures of general manager Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle. The franchise leader in nearly every category says he considered Nelson and Carlisle mentors and wanted to do what he could to help the Mavericks find their replacements and build for the future. Nowitzki retired two years ago after playing one season with young superstar Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch).

NHL-NEWS

Canadiens coach tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dom Ducharme (doo-SHAHRM’) has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation.

The NHL says that Ducharme received a confirmed positive COVID-19 test nine days since receiving his second vaccine dose.

No other Canadiens players or members of the Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive ahead of Game 3 of the semifinal series tonight in Montreal.

Also around the NHL:

— Panthers center Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward. It was the first time the eight-year veteran has captured the honor, beating out Boston’s Patrice Bergeron (pah-trees’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) and Mark Stone of Vegas. He ranked ninth among forward in ice time and 10th in faceoff winning percentage.

MLB-NEWS

MLB COVID vaccinations slow

UNDATED (AP) — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Major League Baseball has slowed. No additional teams in the past week joined the 22 that had already reached the the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association say 85.3% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated and 86.5% had received at least one dose.

In other MLB news:

— Angels star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) will be the first Japanese-born player to compete in the Home Run Derby, held the night before the All-Star Game at Coors Field. The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter and pitcher has 19 home runs, three behind major league leaders Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. of San Diego and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto. Ohtani is hitting .270 with 47 RBIs, and he is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts.

—The Orioles have put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis, a move retroactive to Tuesday. Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore’s starter Friday night against Toronto. He is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year.

NFL-NEWS

Beasley firm on anti-vaxxer stance

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people. Tweeting in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of his stance on social media, Beasley confirmed Friday he is not vaccinated and will live his life like he wants. Coming off a career year, Beasley said he will go outside while unvaccinated and he will not wear masks. He advised people who see him to get out of his way.

In other NFL news:

— The Jaguars have signed receiver Laquon Treadwell, adding the 2016 first-round draft pick following a minicamp tryout. Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick that year by Minnesota, but he caught just 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in four years with the Vikings.

— The NFL is holding its inaugural General Manager Forum next week in an effort to increase minority hiring in front offices. The forum named after Ozzie Newsome will be held virtually on Monday ahead of the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. There are only four Black GMs and three Black head coaches in a 32-team league where about 70% of the players are minorities.

— The industry publication VenuesNow.com is reporting the Bills are pursuing plans to build a new stadium. The team has selected a company controlled by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the New York Yankees to represent them in negotiations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Top medical adviser says no fans would be safest for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The top medical adviser to the Japanese government says the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans.

Fans from abroad have already been banned and organizers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed. The Olympics open in just five weeks on July 23.

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will

UNDATED (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert has told the organization’s more than 1,100 member schools that he will seek temporary rules as early as July to ensure all athletes can be compensated for their celebrity. This comes with a host of state laws looming and congressional efforts seemingly stalled.

All three divisions of NCAA athletics have been working toward reforming NIL rules and lifting restrictions on athletes since 2019.

The NCAA Division I Council meets Tuesday and Wednesday and could act on an NIL proposal.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF-EXPANSION

Commissioners dig into CFP expansion plan

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — College Football Playoff expansion has taken another step forward.

The full group of commissioners who manage the postseason system wrapped up two days of digging into a plan for a 12-team format that would revamp the national championship. There is no announced timeline and the earliest expansion would be possible is 2023 if there are no big snags.

This week’s meeting was the first chance for the entire 11-person management committee to discuss the proposal in person.