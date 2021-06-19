Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Nets host Bucks in Game 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s blockbuster trade brought in James Harden. Milwaukee dealt for Jrue Holiday. Both teams hoped their big move was the one that would lead to a championship.

One of them won’t even get halfway there. The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 of their second-round series Saturday in Brooklyn, with the winner moving on to play for the Eastern Conference title and the loser falling well short of expectations.

The Nets are trying to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since making their only two NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. The Bucks are trying to avoid a second straight second-round exit, but are 0-7 all-time in Game 7s on the road.

The home team has won every game in the series. Brooklyn is 6-0 at home in the playoffs and 24-3 against East teams at Barclays Center this season.

The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be out for the third straight game with a sprained ankle.

NBA-HAWKS-BOGDANOVIC

Sore knee threatens Bogdanovic’s status for Hawks in Game 7

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line.

The status of Bogdan Bogdanovic (bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) is uncertain for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury.

Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return. He struggled before leaving the game, making only 3 of 11 shots and scoring only seven points. After scoring 22 points in Game 4, he managed only six points in Wednesday night’s Game 5 win.

Coach Nate McMillan said Saturday the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic to miss 25 games early in the season.

NBA-COMEBACKS

Clippers are NBA’s playoff comeback kings

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are the NBA’s king of the playoff comeback.

There have been only eight instances since 1996 of a team rallying to win a playoff game after trailing by at least 25 points. And after a big rally Friday night, the Clippers now have three of those comebacks. They were down by 25 before beating Utah 131-119 Friday in Game 6 to win that Western Conference semifinal series and advance to the conference finals for the first time. They also trailed Golden State by 31 on April 15, 2019, before winning 135-131 and trailed Memphis by 27 on April 29, 2012, before winning 99-98.

The Clippers aren’t the only team to pull off comebacks recently. This was the first week in NBA playoff history where there were four instances of a team leading by at least 10 points at halftime and losing. On Monday, Atlanta trailed Philadelphia by 13 at the break and won 103-100. Tuesday, Brooklyn trailed Milwaukee by 16 and won 114-108. Wednesday, the Hawks did it again, this time from 22 down after two quarters and beating the 76ers 109-106.

And there have been an NBA record six instances of double-digit halftime deficits turning into wins in these playoffs, including New York’s comeback from 13 down to top Atlanta on May 26 and Utah’s erasing of a 13-point deficit to beat the Clippers on June 8. The previous record for double-digit halftime deficits erased in a single postseason during the shot-clock era (since 1955) was five, done on four previous occasions — 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2008.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Islanders in familiar series hole, down 2-1 vs. Lightning

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders are in a familiar position heading into Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series against Tampa Bay. They once again find themselves trailing 2-1 in a series after a narrow loss in Game 3 at home.

The first two times in this postseason they bounced back with three straight wins to advance past Pittsburgh and Boston. That gives the Islanders some confidence heading into Saturday night’s game at Nassau Coliseum. Now they have to find a way to manage another series comeback against the defending champions, who have been matching New York’s defensive intensity and physical play.

The Islanders have totaled five goals on 85 shots against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) in the first three games after averaging 3.6 per game in their first two series.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

UNDATED (AP) — Adam Duvall homered twice in the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8), joining Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

The only hit López allowed was a single to shallow left by Eric Sogard in the second inning.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye and hit a go-ahead homer after the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak. Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. Urshela’s bat splinted when he grounded into a double play in the second inning. His presence turned the game. Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth.

— Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross, singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.

— The St. Louis Cardinals’ game at the Atlanta Braves on Saturday was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly are scheduled to start the opener. Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim is slated to pitch the nightcap for the Cardinals. Atlanta’s starter wasn’t announced.

MLB-TWINS-BUXTON

Twins activate Buxton after lengthy absence for hip strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is the lineup against the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.

Buxton homered twice in a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton last played in the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was second in the majors with a .370 batting average when he got hurt.

The Twins optioned utility man Willians Astudillo to St. Paul.

Around the majors;

— Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

PGA-US OPEN

Mickelson loses his way at US Open with a 76

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Whatever thoughts Phil Mickelson had of finally winning a U.S. Open will have to wait until next year. The 51-year-old PGA champion had a rough time at Torrey Pines. Mickelson was wild off the tee early and it cost him. And then he struggled on the greens, particularly a four-putt double bogey on the 17th hole. It added to a 40 on the back nine for a 76, and Mickelson was toward the bottom of the leaderboard. Lefty’s assessment: “I just completely lost it out there.”

LPGA TOUR

Nelly Korda shoots 62, takes 3-shot lead in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club.

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay.

Second-round leader Leona Maguire was second after a 70. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history.

F1-FRENCH GP

Verstappen beats both Mercedes for pole at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has won his second pole of the season and put his Red Bull in front of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the start of the French Grand Prix.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 29.990 seconds to grab the top starting spot before Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session.