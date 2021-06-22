Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Phoenix hosts Clippers in Game 2

PHOENIX (AP) — After losing the opening game of the NBA Western Conference finals to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 in Phoenix.

Los Angeles fell behind 2-0 against both the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the first two rounds. The Clippers roared back to beat the Mavericks in 7 and the Jazz in 6.

The Suns will again be without 11-time All-Star Chris Paul. He’s been in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols since last Wednesday.

The Clippers are still dealing with their own injury issues. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game tonight.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Canadiens and Golden Knights in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights are even at two games apiece heading into tonight’s Game 5 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series in Las Vegas.

Vegas had lost two straight before a 2-1 overtime victory Sunday night to even the series. The Golden Knights have displayed a knack for overcoming adversity. They’ve trailed in each series, have now won three times when entering the third period trailing or tied.

Montreal has matched its deepest playoff run since last winning the Cup in 1993, despite entering these playoffs with the worst record of the NHL’s 16 qualifiers.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Kershaw against Snell in matchup of Cy Young winners

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will be facing San Diego for the third time this season when the Los Angeles Dodgers play at the Padres. Kershaw is 1-and-1 with a 2.08 ERA against the Padres this season. Blake Snell goes for the Padres in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners.

Among the other games on the major league schedule:

— Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, is set to make his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has lost six straight, dropping a half-game back of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

— Right-hander Kyle Hendricks has won a career-best seven straight starts for the Chicago Cubs going into an outing against the visiting Cleveland Indians, who send Eli Morgan to the mound. Hendricks is succeeding despite an average four-seam fastball velocity of 87.1 miles an hour, 183rd among 184 qualified pitchers. Only Minnesota’s Tyler Rogers, with his submarine delivery, is slower.

— Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes his first start since Major League Baseball started mandatory checks by umpires on all pitchers for banned grip-enhancing substances. The right-hander will be pitching on five days’ rest when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals.

— Houston’s Zack Greinke takes the mound against Baltimore’s Jorge López. The Astros have won eight in a row.

— After beating the Reds in 12 innings last night — the longest game so far this season — the Minnesota Twins look for their sixth straight win as they close out the two-game set in Cincinnati. The Reds have lost five in a row.

— The Washington Nationals are expected to activate Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list for a start against the Phillies. The Nationals took three out of four from the Mets over the weekend.

OLYMPICS-SWIMMING-SUN YANG

Chinese swimmer banned, will miss Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court, which ordered a fresh prosecution. Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments. The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month. The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.