Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

UNDATED (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead.

That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth. The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.

MLB-NEWS

Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff.

The major league leader with 10 wins, Civale left in the fifth inning of Monday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. The pitcher is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona says the Indians are “prepared that he’s going to miss some time.” The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

In other MLB news:

— Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball. The ban comes three days after being ejected for arguing with an umpire. Votto was already slated to rest in Tuesday’s series finale at Minnesota. It was an afternoon start following a 12-inning contest on Monday night. Shortly before first pitch, the Reds announced Votto was serving his punishment. Votto and Reds manager David Bell were tossed in the first inning on Saturday at San Diego after a heated spat with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.

NFL-NEWS

Seahawks to allow full crowds at Lumen Field next season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.

Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won’t require proof of vaccination for fans.

Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season as well.

In other NFL news:

—The Buffalo Bills have placed reserve defensive end Brian Cox Jr. on injured reserve and signed defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones. Cox’s season could be over after the Bills said he sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon. He posted a note on social media that he had surgery and was confident he’ll recover fully. The 27-year-old Ankou joins his fourth team since breaking into the NFL with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Jones has not played since sustaining a knee injury during training camp with Seattle in 2019.

CREIGHTON-NCAA

Creighton put on probation by NCAA amid fallout of FBI probe

UNDATED (AP) — The Creighton men’s basketball program has been placed on two years’ probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons by the NCAA. The organization investigated allegations that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency.

The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools, including Kansas and North Carolina State. The NCAA says Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen violated ethics rules after he conducted his own investigation without notifying or coordinating with the compliance office.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF EXPANSION

College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation

DALLAS (AP) — The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff have authorized the continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff. Any plan could still be another five years away.

There are many details to sort through to determine the feasibility of tripling the size of the playoff field. The presidents and chancellors say the next step is a summer review phase to hear the opinions from a wide array of people, including athletes, campus leaders and coaches.

OLYMPICS-SWIMMING-SUN YANG

Chinese swimmer banned, will miss Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court, which ordered a fresh prosecution. Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments. The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month. The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

EURO 2020-WEMBLEY ATTENDANCE

Wembley capacity increased for Euro 2020 semifinals, final

LONDON (AP) — The British government says more than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium. No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.

The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium. Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75% capacity for the semifinals and final.