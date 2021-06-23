Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers nip DBacks, pass Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of the idle Chicago Cubs.

Brandon Woodruff did a bit of everything in leading the Brewers past the Diamondbacks, 3-2. Woodruff gave up just three hits and a run over seven innings, striking out nine and improving to 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA. He also had an RBI single that opened the scoring in the fifth inning.

Caleb Smith took the loss despite a good outing, giving up just one run and four hits over six innings.

Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar both hit solo homers for the D-backs, who have dropped 19 of 20 and 42 of their past 48.

In other major league action:

— Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning to give the Nationals a wild 13-12 triumph over the Phillies. It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

— Trevor Story homered twice and German (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning of the Rockies’ 5-2 win at Seattle. Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth to help Colorado earn just their sixth road win. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.

— Jonathan Schoop (skohp) provided a solo homer and a two-run double in the Tigers’ third straight win, 6-2 over the Cardinals. Winning pitcher Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. St. Louis has dropped five of six and 16 of its last 22.

— The White Sox stopped their season-worst, five-game losing streak as Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning of a 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh. Leury (lay-OO’-ree) García added a home run to back Dylan Cease (sees), who allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

MLB-NEWS

Nats GM lashes out at Phils skipper

UNDATED (AP) — There’s now a simmering feud between the Nationals and Phillies.

Nats general manager Mike Rizzo called Phils skipper Joe Girardi a “con artist” and an embarrassment for asking umpires to inspect Washington ace Max Scherzer three times for sticky substance during Tuesday’s game. Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington’s 3-2 win.

Rizzo told Washington radio station 106.7 The Fan that the inspection requests were “embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.”

Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski defended his manager, saying that Girardi is the farthest thing from a con man and is a sincere individual.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-ravaged rotation. The major league victories leader injured his middle finger in a start against the Cubs on Monday. The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for up to two weeks and will miss between four to five weeks of game activity.

— Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he will defend his title in next month’s Home Run Derby. Alonso won the event in 2019 by defeating Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 23-22 in the final at Cleveland. Guerrero has decided not to take part in the upcoming derby, which also features Angels slugging pitcher Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee).

NBA-NEWS

Udoka is new coach of Celtics

UNDATED (AP) — Brad Stevens has found a replacement for himself.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach. The 43-year-old Udoka spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the team’s 2014 championship run. He later served on Brett Brown’s coaching staff in Philadelphia before joining the Nets before this season.

Udoka replaces Stevens, who stepped down as head coach and moved into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.

NHL-BLUES-GUNNARSSON

Blues blueliner retires

UNDATED (AP) — Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson has announced his retirement after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history.

He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against Boston at two games apiece before the Blues went on to win their first championship. It was his lone goal in 68 career playoff games.

Gunnarsson made his NHL debut in 2009 and played 629 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs and Blues, collecting 138 points.

Also around the NHL:

— Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) is the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, as selected by the trophy’s namesake. The award is presented “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

— Daniel and Henrik Sedin (seh-DEEN’) are returning to the Canucks to work in an advisory capacity. Three years after their retirement, the Swedish twins are joining the hockey operations department with the title of special adviser to the general manager, Jim Benning.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS-ATHLETE COMPENSATION

UNDATED (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July. The rules will act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution.

In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.

Six states have laws set to go into effect July 1. These laws would undercut existing NCAA rules and give athletes to opportunity to be paid by third parties for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON SEEDINGS

Djokovic, Barty are top seeds

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) and Ash Barty are the No. 1 men’s and women’s seeds for Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday.

Djokovic will be seeking his record-tying 20th Grand Slam at All-England Club after capturing the French Open this month. Barty hasn’t played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury.

Djokovic is followed in the men’s bracket by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas (SEET’-see-pahs) and Dominic Thiem (teem).

Defending champion Simona Halep (HA’-lehp) is seeded second, ahead of Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina (eh-LEE’-nah svih-toh-LEE’-nah).

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are seventh seeds.