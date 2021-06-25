Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Mets win despite Nola’s Ks

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a major league strikeout record that has stood for 51 years. It wasn’t enough to give the Philadelphia Phillies a victory.

The Phillies absorbed a 2-1, eight-inning loss to the Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader despite Nola, who struck out 10 consecutive batters.

Nola’s record-tying run began and ended with Michael Conforto after the Mets put runners on second and third with nobody out in the bottom of the first. The performance occurred a few hundred feet from where Mets hurler Tom Seaver struck out the last 10 San Diego Padres in a 2-1 win at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

Nola also delivered an RBI double, but the Mets tied it in the seventh following a throwing error by reliever José Alvarado. The miscue set up Francisco Lindor’s (lihn-DOHRZ’) game-tying single, one inning before Dominic Smith singled home the winning run.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— The Astros and Tigers were postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit. The game is now scheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

MLB-VACCINATIONS

One team OK’d to relax COVID-19 protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — — A 23rd team has reached the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.4% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week.

NBA-NEWS

AP source: Mavs pick Kidd to replace Carlisle

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Jason Kidd is returning to the team as head coach.

A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kidd is replacing Rick Carlisle, who stepped down eight days earlier in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure.

Kidd just completed his second season as a Los Angeles Lakers assistant and is 183-190 in four-plus seasons as head coach with Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

The person says the Mavericks have also found Nelson’s replacement in Nike executive Nico Harrison. He will carry the titles of GM and president of basketball operations, as Nelson did.

In other NBA news:

— Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, placing Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) further in the spotlight tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA says Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo made both free throws, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 114-113

NFL-NEWS

Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner

UNDATED (AP) — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.

The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro.

Turner heads to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Chargers. He spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.

In other NFL news:

— The Jets have signed former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a one-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the signing. The addition gives rookie quarterback Zach Wilson another veteran protector. Moses was released by Washington on May 20 after starting every game at right tackle the past six seasons.

PGA-NEWS

Day leads through 36; Watson 1 back

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jason Day fired an 8-under 62 in taking the second-round lead at the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Day is 9 under as he seeks his first top-3 finish in three years. The former world No. 1 missed three straight cuts before he tied for 44th at the PGA Championship. Day then withdrew from the Memorial with a back injury and did not qualify for last week’s U.S. Open.

First-round co-leader Kramer Hickok was at 10 under before flying the green on the par-3 16th hole and then three-putting from 18 feet for a double bogey. Hickok is one shot off the lead with Bubba Watson, whose neon pink driver broke apart mid-swing on the second tee before he completed a 4-under 66.

LPGA-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Korda takes lead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda used a string of birdies to take the second-round lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda closed with six straight birdies for a 9-under 63 that gives her a one-shot edge over Lizette Salas going into the weekend. Korda’s flurry could have been better had she been able to sink one of her two eagle putts down the stretch.

Korda is the only multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season.

Salas hit all 18 greens in regulation, shot another 67 and has yet to make a bogey through 36 holes.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Stricker in command through 36

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker has increased his lead to five strokes in the Senior Players Championship by following an opening 7-under 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone.

The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds.

Paul Broadhurst is second at 4 under after a 69.

WIMBLEDON-DRAW

Djokovic, Federer could meet in Wimbledon final; Halep out

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and Roger Federer have been placed on opposite sides of the Wimbledon bracket. That means they only could meet in the final. It would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown won by Djokovic in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

The top-seeded Djokovic will have a lot at stake when play begins at the All England Club on Monday. He seeks a 20th major title to tie the men’s record shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Third-ranked Rafael Nadal and No. 5 Dominic Thiem (teem) are skipping the tournament.

Reigning women’s champion and No. 3-ranked Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp), pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.

NASCAR-OBIT-INGRAM

‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84. No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death.

Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record. Kyle Busch now holds the record.

Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.