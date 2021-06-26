Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-SUNS/CLIPPERS

Clippers try to even series in Game 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will try to pull even in the Western Conference finals when they host the Phoenix Suns Saturday night in Game 4.

The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1 Thursday with a 106-92 win that ended the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.

Los Angeles will again be without Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the second round against Utah because of a right knee sprain. Phoenix is hoping backup guard Cameron Payne can play after he went down with an ankle injury in Game 3.

NHL-CANADIENS-DUCHARME

Canadiens coach Ducharme to return for Game 3 of Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme will have to wait until Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ducharme updated his timetable during a video conference call on Saturday. He says he remains symptom free and had hoped he’d be allowed to complete his two-week mandatory self-quarantine earlier.

The Canadiens open the final series with Games 1 and 2 at Tampa Bay on Monday and Wednesday. Ducharme will return in time for Game 3 on Friday, when the series shifts to Montreal.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over since Ducharme tested positive on June 18, hours before Montreal hosted Vegas for Game 3 of their semifinal series. Ducharme watched the past four games from home on TV.

The Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 on Thursday.

MLB-BRAVES-SOROKA INJURY

Braves’ Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka (suh-ROH’-kah) is facing season-ending surgery after tearing his right Achilles tendon on Thursday while walking to the team’s clubhouse at Truist Park. He now faces his third surgery on the Achilles.

Soroka, who was Atlanta’s opening day starter in 2020, first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 3, 2020. He had season-ending surgery and was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May which led to a follow-up procedure. Soroka was again working to return this season before tearing the same Achilles. The Braves say an MRI confirmed the new tear.

Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves’ rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Schwarber on a roll

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Schwarber will try to add to his prodigious home run numbers as the Washington Nationals continue their series at Miami.

Schwarber has hit 13 home runs in the last 14 games. He has the second-most homers in a 14-game span since at least 1901, behind only 14 by San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 2001. Schwarber hit his 22nd home run of the year in Friday night’s loss. His 12 home runs in his last 12 games are the most from a leadoff hitter ever in that span.

In other highlights of Saturday’s schedule:

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) has homered seven times in nine games, reaching new heights for the Los Angeles Angels. The two-way star from Japan extended his career high in the majors with his 24th home run Friday night at Tampa Bay, where they meet again Saturday. He’s one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big-league lead. Moved to the leadoff spot, Ohtani opened the game by hitting a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring catwalk in right field at Tropicana Field. It was only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom can set the team record for scoreless innings when he starts against the Phillies at Citi Field. DeGrom has a 30-inning shutout streak, nearing the club mark of 32 2/3 innings by R.A. Dickey in 2012. DeGrom owns an amazing 0.50 ERA through 12 starts, going 7-2. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t allowed a run in his last five starts, giving up just seven hits over a 27-inning span and putting to rest, for now, worries over recent health concerns.

— Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay), Carlos Correa (kor-AY-ah) and the Houston Astros can tie and break the team record for consecutive wins with a doubleheader sweep in Detroit. The Astros have won 11 in row, outscoring opponents 91-24 during their streak. Houston won 12 straight in 1999, 2004 and 2018. Friday night’s game at Comerica Park was postponed because rain was in the forecast. The teams are scheduled for a day-night doubleheader.

— The Arizona Diamondbacks will try again to win on the road when they play the Padres at Petco Park. That’s where Arizona extended its dubious MLB record Friday night with its 24th straight loss away from Chase Field. The last time Arizona won on the road was April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings to win at Atlanta. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks against Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’).

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CWS

NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols.

NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final, but the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest. The NCAA said the decision was based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and Douglas County, Nebraska, health officials.

NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 of its 27 players available for Friday’s game.

Vanderbilt will meet Mississippi State or Texas in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

The Commodores return to the finals for a second straight time. They won the 2019 CWS. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.

FEDERER-OLYMPICS

Federer unsure about Olympics; will reassess after Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer is still not sure whether he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. He says he and his team plan to “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.”

Federer spoke to reporters Saturday in a video conference from the All England Club before the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. He said that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months.

Wimbledon ends July 11. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23. Federer turns 40 on Aug. 8.

Federer, who shares the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, has won two Olympic medals for Switzerland: a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, which held the tennis competition at the All England Club, and a gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) at the 2008 Beijing Games. Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a left knee injury.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Froome’s return to the Tour could be short-lived after crash

LANDERNEAU, France (AP) — After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Chris Froome’s (froomz) comeback might already be over after the first stage. The four-time champion was in a massive high-speed crash about 10 kilometers from the finish of the opening stage on Saturday.

Froome missed the last two Tours after a bad 2019 crash. He finished Stage 1 lagging more than 14 minutes behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe (ah-lah-fee-LEEP’) and underwent scans. It was unclear whether he will be able to keep on racing.

Another big crash Saturday was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream.