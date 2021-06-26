Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-SUNS/CLIPPERS

Clippers try to even series in Game 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will try to pull even in the Western Conference finals when they host the Phoenix Suns Saturday night in Game 4.

The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1 Thursday with a 106-92 win that ended the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.

Los Angeles will again be without Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the second round against Utah because of a right knee sprain. Phoenix is hoping backup guard Cameron Payne can play after he went down with an ankle injury in Game 3.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tigers snap Astro’s 11-game win streak

UNDATED (AP) — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep of the doubleheader.

Casey Mize improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season. Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh for his third save.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed because of rain in Minneapolis. The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. The two teams are scheduled to play Sunday afternoon.

MLB-BRAVES-SOROKA INJURY

Braves’ Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka (suh-ROH’-kah) is facing season-ending surgery after tearing his right Achilles tendon on Thursday while walking to the team’s clubhouse at Truist Park. He now faces his third surgery on the Achilles.

Soroka, who was Atlanta’s opening day starter in 2020, first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 3, 2020. He had season-ending surgery and was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May which led to a follow-up procedure. Soroka was again working to return this season before tearing the same Achilles. The Braves say an MRI confirmed the new tear.

Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves’ rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

NHL-CANADIENS-DUCHARME

Canadiens coach Ducharme to return for Game 3 of Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme will have to wait until Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ducharme updated his timetable during a video conference call on Saturday. He says he remains symptom free and had hoped he’d be allowed to complete his two-week mandatory self-quarantine earlier.

The Canadiens open the final series with Games 1 and 2 at Tampa Bay on Monday and Wednesday. Ducharme will return in time for Game 3 on Friday, when the series shifts to Montreal.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over since Ducharme tested positive on June 18, hours before Montreal hosted Vegas for Game 3 of their semifinal series. Ducharme watched the past four games from home on TV.

The Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 on Thursday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CWS

NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols.

NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final, but the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest. The NCAA said the decision was based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and Douglas County, Nebraska, health officials.

NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 of its 27 players available for Friday’s game.

FEDERER-OLYMPICS

Federer unsure about Olympics; will reassess after Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer is still not sure whether he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. He says he and his team plan to “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.”

Federer spoke to reporters Saturday in a video conference from the All England Club before the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. He said that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months.

Wimbledon ends July 11. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23. Federer turns 40 on Aug. 8.

Federer, who shares the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, has won two Olympic medals for Switzerland: a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, which held the tennis competition at the All England Club, and a gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) at the 2008 Beijing Games. Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a left knee injury.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Froome’s return to the Tour could be short-lived after crash

LANDERNEAU, France (AP) — After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Chris Froome’s (froomz) comeback might already be over after the first stage. The four-time champion was in a massive high-speed crash about 10 kilometers from the finish of the opening stage on Saturday.

Froome missed the last two Tours after a bad 2019 crash. He finished Stage 1 lagging more than 14 minutes behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe (ah-lah-fee-LEEP’) and underwent scans. It was unclear whether he will be able to keep on racing.

Another big crash Saturday was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream.