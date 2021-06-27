Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are following a familiar playoff script in their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks won their opener at Milwaukee before losing Game 2. They followed the same path in winning their first two playoff series against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Thanks to Friday night’s 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks take momentum into Sunday night’s Game 3 in Atlanta. The staggering 125-91 loss was a reminder that the Hawks are starting three players — Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter — who are in their first postseason. They will need to regroup against a Milwaukee team playing in its second conference finals in three years and was widely expected to contend for a title this season.

NHL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADIENS

Canadiens’ Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia (joh-EHL’ ahr-MEE’-ah) has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Monday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Marc Bergevin (BERZH’-eh-vihn) made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal on Sunday before the Canadiens traveled to play the Lightning. It’s unclear how long Armia will be in the protocol or whether he tested positive. Armia spent 19 days in the protocol from March 22 to April 9.

Armia has already posted playoff career bests with five goals and eight points in 17 games while playing on what’s considered Montreal’s energy line rounded out by veterans Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

The Canadiens are also without interim coach Dominique Ducharme (doo-SHAHRM’), who remains in isolation since testing positive for COVID on June 18. Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over bench duties. Ducharme is scheduled to return on Friday when the Canadiens host Game 3. Ducharme missed the final four games of Montreal’s six-game semifinal series win over Vegas.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals put Fedde on 10-day IL

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) has gone on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain. Manager Dave Martínez says he’s unsure about the timetable for Fedde’s recovery.

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI.

To fill Fedde’s roster spot, the Nationals recalled reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester.

In other MLB news:

— Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom. Travis Jankowski started in right field and batted fifth. Harper is batting .272 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs in 55 games this season. He has missed 19 games with a variety of ailments, including a left forearm injury that required a stint on the injured list.

TENNIS-SERENA WILLIAMS-OLYMPICS

Serena Williams says she won’t play at the Tokyo Olympics

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics.

Williams did not say why she is skipping the trip to Japan. She was asked about her Olympic plans during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem (teem) in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year. Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether to compete in Tokyo.

Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States: in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. All her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner.