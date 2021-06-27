Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Bucks dominate fourth quarter for 2-1 series lead

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks own a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals following a comeback win in Atlanta.

The Bucks have regained home-court advantage by taking Game 3, 113-102 over the Hawks.

Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter. Middleton provided 10 points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 33 points for the Bucks, who trailed by as many as 13 and were down 95-88 before the 13-3 spurt.

Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot late in the third.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Atlanta.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Ohtani lifts Angels

UNDATED (AP) — Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) allowed the Los Angeles Angels to end a five-game losing streak.

Ohtani fell a single shy of the cycle while carrying the Angels past the Rays, 6-4. He slammed his 25th home run of the season in the ninth inning, delivered an RBI double in the sixth and tripled home the tying run in the seventh.

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season.

Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth against Matt Wisler

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Red Sox remain perfect against the Yankees this season following a 9-2 rout of their arch-rivals. Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández and Rafael Devers (deh’-vurz) homered in a four-run first off Gerrit Cole, helping Boston improve to 6-0 versus New York. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez also went deep for the Bosox, who outscored the Yanks 18-7 in the three-game sweep.

— Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now has a major league-leading 66 RBIs after driving in two more in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over the Orioles. Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio (BIH’-zhee-oh), Marcus Semien, Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández and Reese McGuire. The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games.

— The Mariners earned a 3-2 win over the White Sox in the resumption of their suspended game after Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player ejected for violating baseball’s new sticky substance protocols. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out. Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games.

— The White Sox rebounded in the scheduled series finale, winning 7-5 behind Zack Collins’ four RBIs. Yermín Mercedes had two hits and three RBIs before Collins’ three-run double in the fourth made it 7-1. Liam Hendriks entered after Mitch Haniger’s three-run homer in the seventh and got two outs for his 20th save.

— The Tigers pulled out a 2-1 win over the Astros on Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the bottom of the 10th. Winning pitcher Gregory Soto worked out of a second-and-third situation in the top of the 10th. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (TAR’-ihk SKOO’-bul) yielded one run on one hit and three walks in seven innings, striking out nine.

— Joey Gallo homered for the third time in two games to help the Rangers earn a 4-1 victory and a three-game sweep of the Royals. Jordan Lyles allowed seven hits over seven innings, his longest outing of the season. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.

— Homers by Nelson Cruz, Andrelton (AN’-drul-tuhn) Simmons and Josh Donaldson powered the Twins to their seventh win in nine games, 8-2 over the Indians. Cruz hit a three-run blast shortly after Indians outfielder Josh Naylor broke a bone in a frightening collision with second baseman Ernie Clement. J.A. Happ allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven over six innings.

— Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings of the Athletics’ 6-2 victory over the Giants. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Aramis (ah-RAH’-mihs) Garcia added a pair of RBI singles for Oakland, which went 4-6 on its road trip.

— Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings to pitch the Dodgers over the Cubs, 7-1. Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game while driving in three runs. Los Angeles won three straight after the Cubs took the series opener with a combined no-hitter.

— Zack Wheeler tossed seven shutout innings against his former team before the Phillies completed a 4-2 win over the Mets. Wheeler allowed four hits while striking out eight, retiring 11 straight at one point. His final K was his 130th of the season, putting him atop the National League.

— Max Scherzer passed two umpire inspections without a fuss while allowing one run over six innings of the Nationals’ 5-1 decision over the Marlins. Scherzer struck out seven, lowered his ERA to 2.14 and helped Washington get a four-game split. Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open.

— The Braves were 4-0 winners over the Reds behind Kyle Muller, who allowed one hit and struck out nine over five innings of his first big league victory. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers to back Muller, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start. Five relievers combined to finish off the two-hit shutout.

— Keston Hiura (HEER’-uh) homered, doubled and drove in three as the Brewers blanked the Rockies, 5-0 for their fifth straight win. Eric Lauer struck out six and allowed just two hits over six innings, retiring 13 of his final 14 batters. Omar Narvaez (nahr-VY’-ehz) also went deep for the Central Division leaders, who are a major league-best 26-9 in day games after sweeping three from the Rockies.

— Pittsburgh’s Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him to leave what became a 7-2 win over the Cardinals. Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches, 36 for strikes. Gregory Polanco and Ben Gamel each hit solo homers and Bryan Reynolds collected two RBIs in the Pirates’ sixth win in nine games.

— Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. provided a go-ahead double during a three-run seventh that pushed the Padres past the Diamondbacks, 5-4. The Padres trailed 4-2 before opening the seventh with five straight hits off Matt Peacock. Trent Grisham hit three doubles and the Padres broke loose late to finish the homestand 9-1.

MLB-NEWS

Harper not in series finale

UNDATED (AP) — Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the Phillies’ lineup against the Mets on Sunday, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom.

Harper is batting .272 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs in 55 games this season. He has missed 19 games with a variety of ailments, including a left forearm injury that required a stint on the injured list.

In other MLB news:

— Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has left Sunday’s game against the Dodgers with tightness on the left side of his lower back. The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Clayton Kershaw before coming out in the fourth inning.

— Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) has gone on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain. Manager Dave Martínez says he’s unsure about the timetable for Fedde’s recovery. Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts.

NHL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADIENS

Canadiens’ Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia (joh-EHL’ ahr-MEE’-ah) has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Monday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Armia has already posted playoff career bests with five goals and eight points in 17 games.

Coach Dominique Ducharme (doo-SHAHRM’) is out until Friday when the Canadiens host Game 3. He remains in isolation since testing positive for COVID on June 18.

PGA-TRAVELERS

English wins Travelers, beating Hickok in 8-hole playoff

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — The PGA’s Travelers Championship became a marathon at the end.

Harris English birdied the eighth hole of sudden death to win the tournament, beating Kramer Hickok. The lengthy playoff came after both birdied the final hole of regulation to force the playoff.

It matched the second-longest sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history, and the longest since the 1949 Motor City Open.

English shot a 5-under 65 to finish the fourth round at 13 under.

LPGA-WOMEN’S PGA

Korda wins to become No. 1

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda is now a major champion and the new No. 1 in women’s golf. She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three shots after a duel with Lizette Salas.

Korda seized control with a three-shot swing on the par-5 12th hole when she made an 8-foot eagle and Salas made bogey.

Korda made two eagles at Atlanta Athletic Club in the final round for a 4-under 68.

The 22-year-old Korda has won back-to-back weeks and is the only player with more than one victory this season. She’s the first American to reach No. 1 in the world since Stacy Lewis in 2014.

PGA-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Steve Stricker wins Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title.

Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.

TENNIS-SERENA WILLIAMS-OLYMPICS

Serena Williams says she won’t play at the Tokyo Olympics

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics. No reason was given.

The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem (teem) in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year. Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether to compete in Tokyo.

NASCAR-POCONO

Busch halts Hendrick run

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch busted Hendrick Motorsports’ six-race winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he raced to his second victory of the season at Pocono Raceway.

Busch had a Joe Gibbs Racing team member slide in his Toyota through the window, trying to figure out how to mend a stick shifter welded in fourth gear. There were 115 miles to the Pocono finish, Busch had a fried clutch, only one gear and had to rush his car chief out of the car.

Busch stretched his fuel in his broken Toyota and outlasted late leaders William Byron and JGR teammate Denny Hamlin as they saw their shot at the checkered flag disappear over the final few laps when they ran out of gas.

Kyle Larson finished second, one day after a blown tire on the last lap cost him a win at Pocono.

F1-SYRIAN GP

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Syrian Grand Prix to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.

With a clean start from pole, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds.