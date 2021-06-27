Update on the latest sports-UPDATED

Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are following a familiar playoff script in their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks won their opener at Milwaukee before losing Game 2. They followed the same path in winning their first two playoff series against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Thanks to Friday night’s 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks take momentum into Sunday night’s Game 3 in Atlanta. The staggering 125-91 loss was a reminder that the Hawks are starting three players — Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter — who are in their first postseason. They will need to regroup against a Milwaukee team playing in its second conference finals in three years and was widely expected to contend for a title this season.

NHL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADIENS

Canadiens’ Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia (joh-EHL’ ahr-MEE’-ah) has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Monday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Marc Bergevin (BERZH’-eh-vihn) made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal on Sunday before the Canadiens traveled to play the Lightning. It’s unclear how long Armia will be in the protocol or whether he tested positive. Armia spent 19 days in the protocol from March 22 to April 9.

Armia has already posted playoff career bests with five goals and eight points in 17 games while playing on what’s considered Montreal’s energy line rounded out by veterans Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

Coach Dominique Ducharme (doo-SHAHRM’) is out until Friday when the Canadiens host Game three and remains in isolation since testing positive for COVID on June 18. Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over bench duties.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Scherzer goes 6 to help Nationals beat Marlins 5-1

UNDATED (AP) — Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 to earn a split of their four-game series.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open.

Scherzer struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances. But Scherzer underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez was solid in earning his first win in nine starts. Cole allowed six runs and three homers in five innings. Cole’s spin rates have slipped in recent starts, adding to speculation he’s had trouble adjusting to MLB’s recent crackdown on pitchers using substances to get traction on balls.

— Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Four of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18. Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernández and Reese McGuire. It was the Blue Jays’ 34th game with 10 or more hits, matching the Astros for most in the majors.

— Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 to split a four-game series. Muller was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start. He retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter. Ender Inciarte’s catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth.

MLB-NEWS

Indians outfielder Naylor carted off field after collision

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor has been carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game in Minnesota.

Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way. Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground. After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.

The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.

In other MLB news:

— Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday’s game, which was postponed by rain.

— Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) has gone on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain. Manager Dave Martínez says he’s unsure about the timetable for Fedde’s recovery. Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI. To fill Fedde’s roster spot, the Nationals recalled reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester.

— Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom. Travis Jankowski started in right field and batted fifth. Harper is batting .272 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs in 55 games this season. He has missed 19 games with a variety of ailments, including a left forearm injury that required a stint on the injured list.

TENNIS-SERENA WILLIAMS-OLYMPICS

Serena Williams says she won’t play at the Tokyo Olympics

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics.

Williams did not say why she is skipping the trip to Japan. She was asked about her Olympic plans during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem (teem) in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year. Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether to compete in Tokyo.

Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States: in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. All her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner.

F1-SYRIAN GP

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Syrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.

With a clean start from pole, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places once more.

It was Verstappen’s 14th career win and fourth of the season, increasing his lead over the seven-time world champion in the drivers’ standings to 18 points after eight races.