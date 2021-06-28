Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Wimbledon returns, with rain, fans and upsets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon has returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and some things have not changed at the All England Club.

Day 1 featured enthusiastic fans, plenty of rain that postponed several matches and a victory for defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic.

There also were two big wins for Americans: Frances Tiafoe eliminated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Sloane Stephens defeated two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

Djokovic began his quest for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon by dropping the opening set to Jack Draper, a 19-year-old wild-card entry from England. But Djokovic quickly got himself back to his best tennis and won in four sets.

In other action:

— American qualifier Denis Kudla rallied from a two-set deficit to win his opening match at Wimbledon. Kudla beat No. 30-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. The score was 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

— Sofia Kenin advanced to the second round by beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2. Kenin saved the only break point she faced. The 2020 Australian Open champion is seeded fourth.

— No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was this year’s first winner at Wimbledon. She swept her opening match against qualifier Monica Niculescu, 6-1, 6-4.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Canadiens meet Lightning in opener of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens face off in a Stanley Cup Final featuring the defending champion and the NHL’s most decorated franchise, which hasn’t won in 28 years.

Tampa Bay has hoisted the Cup twice since then and become one of the league’s most successful franchises. Montreal came out of nowhere to reach the final and represents old-school tradition long before hockey in Florida was a possibility.

The Lightning played their first season in 1993, the last time the Canadiens won the Cup. They will try to deny a 25th championship banner hanging from the rafters in Montreal.

Game 1 is at Tampa Bay.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Phoenix could advance to finals

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals heading into tonight’s game with the Los Angeles Clippers in Phoenix. The Suns are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

There’s little doubt that the Clippers have missed the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward has missed six straight games due to a sprained right knee after he averaged 30.4 points in the postseason. He’ll miss a seventh straight game tonight. Without Leonard in the lineup, Clippers forward Paul George has had a huge role in the offense.

MLB-INDIANS-NAYLOR

Naylor will be out with broken ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision Sunday in Minnesota.

Naylor smashed into rookie second baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in right field when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.

Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. The team says he will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by a specialist. The team did not give a timetable for Naylor’s return.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Two recent lawsuits have been filed against the team. They include allegations that assistant coach Bradley Aldrich assaulted at least one player during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title.

NHL-SEATTLE KRAKEN-CHARLOTTE

New NHL team in Seattle will share Charlotte affiliate

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022. Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players.

OLYMPICS-USA BASKEBALL

US Olympic basketball roster is long on experience

UNDATED (AP) — Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.

In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.