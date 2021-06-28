Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

At Wimbledon, Murray ‘can still play at the highest level’

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andy Murray’s Wimbledon comeback is already generating plenty of drama.

The 34-year-old Scotsman has played his first match at the All England Club since 2017. And he has won it despite blowing a huge lead in the third set. Murray beat No. 24-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets. Murray was on the verge of victory leading 5-0 in the third set but was broken serving for the match three consecutive times, and lost seven games in a row. He regained the upper hand in the seesaw match in the final set. Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 but later had two hip operations.

In other action:

—Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon by dropping the opening set to Jack Draper, a 19-year-old wild-card entry from England. But Djokovic quickly got himself back to his best tennis and won in four sets.

—There were two big wins for Americans: Frances Tiafoe eliminated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Sloane Stephens defeated two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

— American qualifier Denis Kudla rallied from a two-set deficit to win his opening match at Wimbledon. Kudla beat No. 30-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. The score was 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

— Sofia Kenin advanced to the second round by beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2. Kenin saved the only break point she faced. The 2020 Australian Open champion is seeded fourth.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

UNDATED (AP) — The opener of a scheduled four-game series in Chicago between the Minnesota Twins and the White Sox was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19. Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday. Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda had been scheduled to pitch Monday. They are now set for Tuesday.

MLB-NEWS

Naylor will be out with broken ankle

UNDATED (AP) — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision Sunday in Minnesota.

Naylor smashed into rookie second baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in right field when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch. Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. The team says he will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by a specialist. The team did not give a timetable for Naylor’s return.

In other MLB news:

—Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Angels, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break. Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf on May 17. Trout will go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. An eight-time All-Star and three-time Most Valuable Player, Trout was batting .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs when he was hurt while running the bases against Cleveland.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut. The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis. Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut.

NHL-NEWS

Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate allegations

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Two recent lawsuits have been filed against the team. They include allegations that assistant coach Bradley Aldrich assaulted at least one player during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title.

In other NHL news:

—NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league, players, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate. Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly cast doubt given the pandemic and potential disruption to next season. The league also announced it will hold All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and outdoor games in Minneapolis and Nashville next season.

— The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise. The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

NFL-NEWS

Demaryius Thomas retires from NFL after 10-year career

UNDATED (AP) — Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas retired from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career in which he made the Pro Bowl five times.

Thomas teamed up with Peyton Manning between 2012 and 2015 to lead the most prolific offense in the league. Thomas was an ironman at the position and played in every game during his final seven seasons in Denver. The Broncos plan to honor Thomas at their home opener against the New York Jets with a video tribute. Thomas also will be an honorary captain that day.

In other NFL news:

—The late John Facenda, a longtime narrator of NFL highlights whose voice became synonymous with the league, has won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. Facenda was a television news anchor in Philadelphia when NFL Films creator Ed Sabol heard his distinct voice describing some highlights in 1965. Sabol invited Facenda to read scripts, leading to a job Facenda held for 19 years until his death in 1984 at 71. The Hall of Fame presents the Rozelle award annually in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in pro football.

OLYMPICS-USA BASKEBALL

US Olympic basketball roster is long on experience

UNDATED (AP) — Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.

In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.