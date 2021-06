Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic wins as Wimbledon ends hiatus

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There was a return to normalcy at Wimbledon on Monday, 102 weeks since a meaningful match was last played there.

Fans were back in the stands at Old England Club following the cancellation of last year’s tournament due to the pandemic.

The first winner on Centre Court was top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch), who fired 25 aces in a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 19-year-old wild-card entry Jack Draper.

Fans also were accompanied by plenty of rain that led to a more than 4 1/2-hour delay to the start of play on the outdoor courts. Eleven matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed until Tuesday. However, local favorite Andy Murray was able to complete his first Wimbledon match in four years, winning in four sets.

The session included a pair of upsets, both authored by Americans.

Frances Tiafoe (TEE’-ah-foh) eliminated French Open runner-up and No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (SEET-see-pahs) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Tiafoe had been 0-11 against opponents ranked in the Top 5.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat two-time Wimbledon winner and No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vah) 6-3, 6-4.

Others advancing included qualifier Denis Kudla, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Lauren Davis. Kudla knocked off No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets after dropping the first two.

NBA PLAYOFFS-HAWKS-YOUNG

Young iffy for Game 4

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are listing guard Trae Young as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday against Milwaukee.

An MRI revealed that Young suffered a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official’s foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. The injury appeared to hamper Young’s explosiveness the rest of the game as the Hawks wasted a seven-point lead in the final period of a 113-102 loss to the Bucks.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he won’t make a call on Young’s availability until shortly before Game 4.

NBA-TRAIL BLAZERS-BILLUPS

Trail Blazers hire Billups

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chauncey Billups is the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 44-year-old Billups was a five-time All-Star during a 17-year playing career, but he’s never been a head coach. He’s currently serving as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Blazers were also interested in Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, as well as Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

NBA-COACHES

Celts, Mavs introduce new head coaches

UNDATED (AP) — Ime Udoka has been introduced as the 18th head coach in Boston Celtics history as the team reboots in its quest for a 18th NBA championship.

The 43-year-old Udoka spent this past season as a Nets assistant after one year on the 76ers’ bench. His coaching stops include seven seasons on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their head coach Monday along with new general manager Nico Harrison.

Kidd returns to the Mavs nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency. The floor leader for Dallas’ only championship in 2011 is replacing his coach from that team, Rick Carlisle.

OLYMPICS-USA BASKEBALL

US Olympic basketball roster is long on experience

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball has announced its men’s roster for the Tokyo Olympics, with five of the 12 players already in their 30s.

Thirty-somethings Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green make it the oldest roster in team history.

The U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

Booker, Middleton and Holiday are the only players currently in the NBA’s conference finals.

MLB SCHEDULE

Rockies win behind Freeland

UNDATED (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland entered today’s major league schedule with a hefty 7.76 ERA in six starts this season before silencing the Pirates.

Freeland scattered three hits while striking out seven over five innings of the Rockies’ 2-0 shutout of Pittsburgh. Four relievers finished up the combined six-hitter to help Colorado win the opener of a seven-game homestand that followed another disastrous road trip.

The Rockies are a respectable 26-16 at home but a major league-worst 6-31 on the road.

Yonathan Daza opened the scoring with a third-inning triple. Elias Diaz doubled the Rockies’ lead with a home run in the fifth.

Tyler Anderson allowed two runs over five innings for the Bucs, who had won six of their previous nine.

Also on the major league schedule:

— The White Sox and Twins were supposed to open a four-game series tonight in Chicago, but the game has been rained out. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on July 19.

MLB-NEWS

Trout put on 60-day IL

UNDATED (AP) — Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been transferred to the 60-day injured list, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break.

Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf on May 17. Manager Joe Maddon says Trout’s injury is more than 50% healed.

Trout will go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. He is eligible to return July 17, when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break.

Also around baseball:

— Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. Naylor was sprinting toward the infield to try and catch a ball when he slammed into second baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning. The Indians said Naylor has a “closed” fracture and dislocation. He’ll be out indefinitely.

— Rockies shortstop Trevor Story says he will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story became the fourth player to confirm his participation in the event, joining Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) of the Angels, Trey Mancini of the Orioles and Pete Alonso of the Mets.

— The Pirates have optioned right-hander Max Kranick (KRAN’-ihk) to Triple-A Indianapolis, a day after he pitched five perfect innings against the Cardinals to win his major league debut. He was lifted following a lengthy rain delay before the Pirates completed a 7-2 win. The Elias Sports Bureau says Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut.

— Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media. The 44-year-old Rawitch was hired by the Dodgers in 1995, worked in the marketing department for five years and switched to the public relations department. He is in his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, his sixth as senior vice president of content and communications.

NFL-BRONCOS-THOMAS

Demaryius Thomas retires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius (deh-MAR’-ee-uhs) Thomas has announced his retirement following a decade-long career.

Thomas was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50 as Thomas caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Thomas spent nine seasons with the Broncos before playing for the Texans and Jets in 2019.

NHL-NEWS

Bettman says NHL on clock for Olympic decision

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The league, players’ union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate with the Olympics seven months away. The league didn’t send players to the 2018 Olympics.

Also, the NHL announced the 2022 All-Star game will be held in Las Vegas, the January 1 Winter Classic will be in Minnesota and the NHL Stadium Series will be in Nashville. The Wild will host St. Louis and the Predators will play Tampa Bay.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks hire former federal prosecutor in Aldrich investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former federal prosecutor Reid Schar to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises comes after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.