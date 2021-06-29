Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Venus wins her 90th Wimbledon match

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams has won a match at Wimbledon for the 90th time. She also beat the rain.

The 41-year-old Williams advanced to the second round by defeating Mihaela Buzărnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The match ended moments before a light shower forced an interruption in play on some courts at the All England Club.

Williams is playing at Wimbledon for the 23rd time. She has won the grass-court tournament five times, most recently in 2008. She is now ranked 111th, and the victory was her first since she won one match at the Australian Open.

In other action:

— No. 1-ranked Ash Barty overcame a wobbly stretch to reach the second round at Wimbledon. Playing on grass for the first time in two years, Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

— Sebastian Korda is looking good on grass, just like his sister. The 20-year-old American made his Wimbledon debut and upset No. 15-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Korda’s sister, golfer Nelly Korda, won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

— Alexander Zverev had 20 aces and only 18 unforced errors as he swept qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. The result was a big improvement for Zverev after losing to a qualifier at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

— No. 8 Karolina Plíšková eliminated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4, and No. 13 Elise Mertens beat wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. No. 15 Maria Sakkari also won, and American qualifier Claire Liu outlasted Misaki Doi.

— Alison Riske of the United States lost in the first round to Tereza Martincová 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. The 28th-seeded Riske committed 42 unforced errors.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Hawks and Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks take a 2-games-to-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks into tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta.

The Hawks may be without Trae Young, one of the breakout stars of the post-season. He twisted his right ankle Sunday night when he stepped on a referee’s foot along the sideline in Game 3.

Khris Middleton of the Bucks scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying Milwaukee to a 113-102 victory that restored the home-court edge that the Bucks had lost to the Hawks in the series opener in Milwaukee.

The winner faces either Phoenix or the Los Angeles Clippers.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Schwarber and Nats host Rays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber of the Washington Nationals takes aim tonight against Rich Hill and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Schwarber hit two more home runs last night against the Mets. That gives him 15 homers in 17 days — and according to STATS, that’s the shortest span in major league history in which a player hit 15 round-trippers.

Among tonight’s other games:

— Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and their San Diego teammates hit the road after a 9-1 homestand. The Padres’ success at Petco Park included a four-game sweep of Cincinnati and a three-game sweep over the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Lefty Blake Snell is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati. Righty Tony Santillan starts for the Reds.

TOUR DE FRANCE-CRASHES

Riders protest amid road safety debate

FOUGERES, France (AP) — Tour de France riders have staged a protest at the start of Tuesday’s Stage four to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions at the sport’s showcase event.

A flurry of crashes in the opening stages has reignited the issue of road safety in cycling. Two top contenders for the yellow jersey — last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas — were involved in crashes on Monday, losing ground to their main rivals.

Saturday’s opening stage was also marred by two big pileups, one caused by a spectator holding a cardboard sign in the way of the peloton.