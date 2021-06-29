Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Serena Williams stopped by injury

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a left leg injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline. Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2018 and 2019.

In other action today at Wimbledon:

— No. 1-ranked Ash Barty overcame a wobbly stretch to reach the second round. Playing on grass for the first time in two years, Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

— Roger Federer survived a tough test at Wimbledon with an asterisk. Adrian Mannarino, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury. The Frenchman was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell, grabbing his right knee in pain.

— Venus Williams won a match at Wimbledon for the 90th time. She also beat the rain. The 41-year-old Williams advanced to the second round by defeating Mihaela Buzărnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The match ended moments before a light shower forced an interruption in play on some courts.

— Coco Gauff is making noise again at Wimbledon. Now 17, Gauff advanced to the second round by beating British wild card Francesca Jones 7-5, 6-4. The last time Gauff played at Wimbledon, in 2019, she was a 15-year-old and ranked outside the Top 300. She beat Venus Williams and two other players before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep in the fourth round.

— Sebastian Korda is looking good on grass, just like his sister. The 20-year-old American made his Wimbledon debut and upset No. 15-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Korda’s sister, golfer Nelly Korda, won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

— Alexander Zverev had 20 aces and only 18 unforced errors as he swept qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. The result was a big improvement for the fourth-seeded Zverev after losing to a qualifier at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

— No. 8 Karolina Plíšková eliminated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4, and No. 13 Elise Mertens beat wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. No. 15 Maria Sakkari also won, and American qualifier Claire Liu outlasted Misaki Doi.

— Alison Riske of the United States lost in the first round to Tereza Martincová 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. The 28th-seeded Riske committed 42 unforced errors.

— Eighteen singles matches at Wimbledon were postponed because of rain, including one between No. 5-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Alize Cornet.

MLB-NEWS

Mariners’ Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances. He was given a 10-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount.

MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago said the sticky substance the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. He appealed and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

In other MLB news:

— The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

— The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and right-handed reliever Adam Cimber in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale. Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

— The Chicago White Sox have placed Jake Lamb on the 10-day injured list and reinstated fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton from the IL. The White Sox also recalled first baseman Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned outfielder Luis González to their top farm club. The 30-year-old Lamb has a strained right quadriceps.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Game 4 for Hawks and Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks take a 2-games-to-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks into tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta.

The Hawks may be without Trae Young, one of the breakout stars of the post-season. He twisted his right ankle Sunday night when he stepped on a referee’s foot along the sideline in Game 3.

Khris Middleton of the Bucks scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying Milwaukee to a 113-102 victory that restored the home-court edge that the Bucks had lost to the Hawks in the series opener in Milwaukee.

The winner faces either Phoenix or the Los Angeles Clippers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TCU-NCAA

NCAA puts TCU basketball on probation, punishes ex-assistant

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has placed the TCU men’s basketball program on three years’ probation. It has also punished a former assistant coach it says accepted $6,000 from a business management company and then lied to the school about it.

The case is the latest development in a federal corruption case tied to college basketball.

TCU was fined $5,000 and 1% of its men’s basketball budget. Former assistant Corey Barker was given a five-year show-cause penalty. That requires any school that employs him to prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.

NHL-SABRES-COACH

Sabres hire Don Granato as coach to turn around franchise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have removed the interim tag from Don Granato and named him the team’s full-time coach.

Granato replaced Ralph Krueger behind the bench midseason. After losing 22 of the first 28 games under Krueger, the Sabres won nine of their final 28 with Granato at the helm and rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods.

This is Granato’s first NHL head-coaching job after assistant stints with Buffalo, Chicago and St. Louis. Granato is the sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $5.125 million. Nugent-Hopkins’ previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season. He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year.

— Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000. Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during this past season, with seven goals and two assists.

TOUR DE FRANCE-CRASHES

Riders protest amid road safety debate

FOUGERES, France (AP) — Tour de France riders have staged a protest at the start of Tuesday’s Stage four to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions at the sport’s showcase event.

A flurry of crashes in the opening stages has reignited the issue of road safety in cycling. Two top contenders for the yellow jersey — last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas — were involved in crashes on Monday, losing ground to their main rivals.

Saturday’s opening stage was also marred by two big pileups, one caused by a spectator holding a cardboard sign in the way of the peloton.