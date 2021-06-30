Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-INJURIES

Short-handed Hawks beat short-handed Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks were able to win without their top player. The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t do it without their biggest star.

The Hawks were minus Trae Young as they tied the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Bucks. Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic broke a series-long slump with 20 for Atlanta, which didn’t have to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) for the last 18 minutes.

Antetokounmpo is just the latest superstar to be injured in these playoffs, sustaining a hyperextension of his left knee in the third quarter. It came after Young was declared out with an ankle injury sustained in Game 3.

Once Antetokounmpo departed, the Hawks closed the third period on a 25-8 run to take an 87-62 lead.

Jrue (jroo) Holiday had team highs of 19 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who will host Game 5 on Thursday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Schwarber homers again to spark another Nats win

UNDATED (AP) — The only thing hotter than the Washington Nationals right now is their starting left fielder.

Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games to ignite the Nationals’ 4-3 win over the Rays. Juan Soto followed two batters later with a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second for a 4-0 lead in Washington’s 12th win in 15 games.

Schwarber is batting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBIs. He is tied in home runs with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr., three shy of the major league-leading total of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee).

In other major league action:

— Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven shutout innings of the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and pinch-hitter Odubel (oh-DOO’-bul) Herrera drove an RBI double that gave the Phils a 4-0 lead in the seventh.

— The Mets put together a four-run seventh to rally past the Braves, 4-3. Charlie Morton had thrown 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before James McCann tied it with a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) hit an RBI single off loser A.J. Minter.

— Brandon Woodruff threw four-hit ball over six innings and the Brewers made the most of two hits in winning their seventh straight, 2-1 against the Cubs. Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace (jays) Peterson in the fourth.

— Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak and Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer that pushed the Cardinals past the Diamondbacks, 3-2. Martínez allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings to become the second St. Louis starter since May 26 to earn a victory.

— Tommy Pham homered and Padres relievers tossed four scoreless innings in their 10th win in 11 games, 5-4 versus the Reds. Pham drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second and hit a solo homer in the fourth.

— Max Muncy (MUHN’-see) homered on his bobblehead night as the Dodgers topped the Giants, 3-1 for a sweep of the two-game set. Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Chris Taylor had a two-run single in the first inning to help Los Angeles get its fifth straight win.

— German (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning of the Rockies’ 8-0 thrashing of the Pirates. Elías Díaz homered for the second time in two games, a solo shot in the three-run fifth.

— J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning of the Red Sox’s fifth win in a row, 7-6 over the Royals. Kansas City dropped its seventh straight despite homers from White Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O’Hearn.

— Marcus Semien drove in five runs and Bo Bichette (bih-SHEHHT’) smacked a three-run homer in the Blue Jays’ 9-3 romp over the Mariners. The Jays had 15 hits, with all nine starters getting at least one in their eighth win in nine games.

— Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez each homered as the Yankees set a season high for runs in an 11-5 pounding of the Angels. Major League home run leader Shohai Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) belted his 27th and 28th round-trippers for the Angels, putting him on pace for 57 this season.

— Cedric Mullins homered among his four hits as the Orioles hammered the Astros, 13-3. Austin Hays and Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco had three RBIs each and Anthony Santander (sahn-tahn-DEHR’) added a solo homer in a five-run eighth.

— Joey Gallo has 18 home runs after hitting two more, including a go-ahead drive in the sixth inning of the Rangers’ 5-4 victory against the Athletics. Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NEH’-vihch) allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings to win for the first time in 11 starts since beating the Angels on April 27.

— Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut to back Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) in the White Sox’s 7-6 downing of the Twins. Leury (lay-OO’-ree) García also drove in two runs as Chicago increased its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland.

— The Tigers-Indians game in Cleveland was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Wednesday as part of a pair of seven-inning contests.

MLB-NEWS

Mariners’ Santiago gets 10-game ban

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, receiving a 10-game penalty. The punishment was announced two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago has appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., allowing him to play until the appeal is decided.

In other MLB news:

— Giants pitcher Gregory Santos has been suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program following a positive test for Stanozolol. The 21-year-old right-hander made his debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

— The family of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has filed lawsuits charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago. The lawsuits were filed by Skaggs’ parents in Texas and his wife in California, though neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking. Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of a scheduled series with the Rangers.

— The Blue Jays and Marlins have pulled off a trade that sends injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber to Toronto for infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale. Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games, and Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

— The White Sox have placed Jake Lamb on the 10-day injured list and reinstated fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton from the IL. The 30-year-old Lamb has a strained right quadriceps.

COLLEGE BASEBALL-CWS

Bulldogs rout Commodores to force Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series is going to a third and deciding game following Mississippi State’s 13-2 laugher over Vanderbilt.

The Commodores issued a season-high 10 walks, including three in a row by 17-year-old starter Christian Little that fueled the Bulldogs’ four-run third. Mississippi State scored five times in the seventh to push its lead into double digits.

The Bulldogs finished with 14 hits, with light-hitting shortstop Lane Forsythe leading them with three hits out of the No. 9 spot after going 1 for 11 in his first five CWS games.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Serena knocked out of Wimbledon by injury

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Time is running out as Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The 39-year-old Williams had to retire in the first set after she hurt her leg in an Wimbledon opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She received a medical timeout and was in the seventh game when her knee buckled, causing her to crumple to the grass. She was in tears as she walked to the net to concede.

Williams hasn’t won a Slam since 2017, keeping her one off the record held by Margaret Court.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams reached the second round in her first match since the Australian Open. The 41-year-old Williams won in three sets.

Playing on grass for the first time in two years, top-ranked Ash Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7, 6-1.

Coco Gauff advanced to the second round as the American earned a 7-5, 64 victory over British wild card Francesca Jones.

In the men’s bracket, No. 7 Roger Federer split four sets before Adrian Mannarino had to retire with a leg injury. The 20-time Grand Slam champ flirted with losing in the opening round at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev had 20 aces and only 18 unforced errors as he swept qualifier Tallon Griekspoor.

It’s been a great week for the Korda family. Two days after Nelly Korda earned her first LPGA major championship, brother Sebastian knocked out No. 15-Alex de Minaur in four sets.

Eighteen singles matches were postponed because of rain, including one between No. 5-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Alize Cornet.

The first-round Wimbledon match between Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) and No. 21 seed Ugo Humbert had to be suspended at 3-all in the fifth set because local rules prevent play past 11 p.m.

CWS-VANDERBILT-RACIAL SLURS

Vandy AD condemns slurs directed at player parents at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee is condemning the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Monday.

Storey Lee tweeted that she’s deeply troubled that some of the parents were subjected to racist slurs. She called the behavior unacceptable and disgraceful. Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TCU-NCAA

NCAA puts TCU basketball on probation, punishes ex-assistant

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has placed the TCU men’s basketball program on three years’ probation. It has also punished a former assistant coach it says accepted $6,000 from a business management company and then lied to the school about it.

The case is the latest development in a federal corruption case tied to college basketball.

Former assistant Corey Barker was given a five-year show-cause penalty. That requires any school that employs him to prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.

NFL-NEWS

Pitts signs with Falcons

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick Kyle Pitts, the tight end from Florida.

The fourth overall selection is expected to play a prominent role from the beginning of his rookie season. The Falcons will be looking to replace the production of wide receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to Tennessee.

The Falcons have signed each of their nine selections in this year’s NFL draft.

Also in the NFL:

— Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team. The move gives her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing. Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.

NHL-AWARDS

NHL doles out hardware

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL’s major individual award winners include a unanimous MVP and a new Norris Trophy winner.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid has come away with the Hart Trophy, awarded to the player deemed the most valuable to his team. He is just the second unanimous Hart Trophy winner in the 97-year history of the award, 39 years after Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky did it. McDavid’s 105 points were 21 more than league runner-up Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul).

Rangers blueliner Adam Fox captured the Norris as the league’s top defenseman. Fox ranked first among all NHL defensemen with 42 assists, was second with 47, third with 38 takeaways and third with 23 power-play points.

Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is the recipient of the Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy as the top goaltender. Fluery ranked third in the league with 26 wins, a 1.98 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 appearances.

The Rookie of the Year is Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov (kah-REEL kah-PREE’-zahf), who received 99 of 100 first-place votes. Kaprizov topped all NHL rookies and Wild skaters with 27 goals and 51 points.

McDavid and Fox were named First Team NHL All-Stars, along with Bruins forward Brad Marchand, Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) and Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee).

NHL-NEWS

Sabres take interim tag off Granato

UNDATED — The Buffalo Sabres have removed the interim tag from Don Granato and named him the team’s full-time coach.

Granato replaced Ralph Krueger behind the bench after Buffalo lost 22 of its first 28 games. The Sabres won nine of their final 28 with Granato at the helm and rallied to three victories when trailing after two periods.

Granato is the sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— The Oilers have signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $5.125 million. Nugent-Hopkins had 16 goals and 35 points in 52 games this year.

— Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs. Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with Toronto this past season, with seven goals and two assists.