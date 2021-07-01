Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Antetokounmpo’s injury makes Bucks’ title quest much tougher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh). Their championship hopes now may depend on how well those other players can perform without him.

Antetokounmpo is doubtful for tonight’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after an MRI showed he hyperextended his left knee in the Bucks’ 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. His injury seriously complicates the Bucks’ hopes of winning this series and reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Atlanta’s Trae Young is also uncertain, after sitting out Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot. Meanwhile, Clint Capela also is questionable with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face in Game 4.

The series is tied at two games apiece.

MLB SCHEDULE

Arenado’s Coors return, Ohtani back in box

UNDATED (AP) — Nolan Arenado will return to Coors Field this evening for the first time since the Colorado Rockies traded the disgruntled third baseman to St. Louis over the offseason.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner hit .293 with 235 homers and an .887 OPS over nine seasons in Denver. But the fan favorite was traded two years into a $260 million, eight-year contract amid an at-times public rift with Colorado’s front office.

Arenado is hitting .267 with 16 homers and an .833 OPS in his first season away from the Mile High City. The Rockies have floundered without him, falling well below .500 and hitting just .196 as a team when away from their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Elsewhere in the National League tonight, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is slated to pitch against Atlanta after his 31-inning scoreless streak was ended by the Phillies in his last outing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner gave up a season-high two earned runs in a 4-3 victory, saying he battled mechanical flaws in the later innings. The right-hander is 7-2 with a 0.69 ERA despite that setback. His ERA still the lowest by any pitcher through 13 starts since earned runs became a statistic in 1913. He’ll face Braves righty Ian Anderson (5-4), who earlier this month became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in the Big Apple during the same season.

Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers take an eight-game winning streak into PNC Park. Milwaukee extended its streak by routing the Cubs 15-7 Wednesday, stretching its division lead to six games over Chicago. Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.53 ERA) starts for the Brewers in Pittsburgh. His worst start of the season came against the Pirates on June 12 when he lasted only four innings and allowed four runs and nine hits.

Trea Turner will see how he’s feeling, a day after the speedy Washington shortstop jammed a finger on a headfirst slide for a triple. The dive in the sixth inning completed his record-tying third career cycle — he did it on his 28th birthday, too. Turner left for a pinch-hitter in the seventh of the 15-6 win over Tampa Bay and was listed as day to day. The Nationals now open a four-game series at home against the Dodgers.

The rest of the NL schedule has the Marlins in Philadelphia, Cincinnati hosting the Padres and San Francisco at Arizona.

Over in the American League, Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is expected back in the batter’s box after flopping on the mound at Yankee Stadium last night. The Angels’ two-way phenom got only two outs during his highly anticipated first pitching appearance in the Bronx, chased after four walks and charged with a career-worst seven runs.

Ohtani hit leadoff but got just a single at-bat, flying out to center. He leads the majors with 28 homers, including three over the first two games of a four-game set in New York.

The Angels staged a stunning comeback after Ohtani’s departure, with Jared Walsh hitting a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman during a seven-run ninth inning in Los Angeles’ 11-8 win. The rain-soaked game ended around 1 a.m., about 12 hours before the scheduled first pitch of the series finale this afternoon.

The rest of the AL schedule features a slate of matinees. Seattle is at Toronto, Kansas City at Boston, while the White Sox host Minnesota, and Texas finishes its series in Oakland. Finally, Cleveland hosts Houston in a night game.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Ash Barty overcomes shaky serve at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty overcame nine double-faults and a bad line call on match point to move into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova.

Barty’s forehand was called out on her second match point but a replay showed it clipped the line. The point was replayed and Barty clinched the win when Blinkova hit a shot long. She had other problems with her serve. Barty had a slew of double-faults and was broken three times in the match. She also had 33 unforced errors. But she hit 33 winners compared to 12 for Blinkova.

No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina is the latest upset victim in the Wimbledon women’s draw. Svitolina lost to Magda Linette of Poland, who earned the biggest victory of her career in straight sets.

Eight of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings are out of the tournament due to defeat, withdrawal or injury.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova extended her winning streak to 14 matches by beating Andrea Petkovic.

In men’s play, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev lost only 12 points on his serve and advanced to the third round by beating Tennys Sandgren.

Britain has three men into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in 22 years. Cameron Norrie defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on No. 1 Court to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the third round.

It’s the first time three British men have made it that far since Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski and Danny Sapsford did it in 1999. The 29th-seeded Norrie was given a standing ovation by the home crowd after producing his best result so far at the All England Club. He made the third round at the Australian Open and French Open this year but had only won one match at Wimbledon in three previous appearances.