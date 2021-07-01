Sports

NFL NEWS

NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline.

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.”

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Antetokounmpo’s injury makes Bucks’ title quest much tougher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night.

Bucks officials had said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4. A revised injury report released Thursday lists him as out. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory.

The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable.

Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela’s right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

MLB SCHEDULE

Arenado’s Coors return

UNDATED (AP) — Nolan Arenado will return to Coors Field this evening for the first time since the Colorado Rockies traded the disgruntled third baseman to St. Louis over the offseason.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner hit .293 with 235 homers and an .887 OPS over nine seasons in Denver. But the fan favorite was traded two years into a $260 million, eight-year contract amid an at-times public rift with Colorado’s front office.

Arenado is hitting .267 with 16 homers and an .833 OPS in his first season away from the Mile High City. The Rockies have floundered without him, falling well below .500 and hitting just .196 as a team when away from their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Elsewhere in the National League tonight, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is slated to pitch against Atlanta after his 31-inning scoreless streak was ended by the Phillies in his last outing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner gave up a season-high two earned runs in a 4-3 victory, saying he battled mechanical flaws in the later innings. . He’ll face Braves righty Ian Anderson (5-4), who earlier this month became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in the Big Apple during the same season.

Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers take an eight-game winning streak into PNC Park. Milwaukee extended its streak by routing the Cubs 15-7 Wednesday, stretching its division lead to six games over Chicago.

Trea Turner will see how he’s feeling, a day after the speedy Washington shortstop jammed a finger on a headfirst slide for a triple. The dive in the sixth inning completed his record-tying third career cycle — he did it on his 28th birthday, too. The Nationals now open a four-game series at home against the Dodgers.

The rest of the NL schedule has the Marlins in Philadelphia, Cincinnati hosting the Padres and San Francisco at Arizona.

And the New York Yankees postponed their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain. The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16.

The rest of the AL schedule featured a slate of matinees: Seattle visiting the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City at Boston, while the White Sox host Minnesota, and Texas finishes its series in Oakland.

Cleveland hosts Houston in the AL’s lone night game

NHL NEWS

LA Kings acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville for 2 picks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for two draft picks.

The Predators get a second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2022 in the trade.

The 28-year-old Arvidsson is a two-time 30-goal scorer who has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Nashville.

After scoring 94 goals in three seasons from 2016 to 2019, the Swede has scored only 25 combined goals in the past two coronavirus-affected seasons while struggling with injuries. He should find ample playing time to figure out his most effective role with the Kings, who have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats familiar foil Gasquet at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years. Federer, who turns 40 next month, held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches with a victory in straight sets.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev saw off promising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to advance to the third round, while fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Tennys Sandgren. And Britain has three men into the third round for the first time in 22 years, Cameron Norrie defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty overcame nine double-faults and a bad line call on match point to move into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova. Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber needed 3 hours, 19 minutes to get past unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Coco Gauff beat an opponent twice her age to reach the third round. The 17-year-old American defeated 34-year-old Russian veteran Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3. And French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Cavendish does it again, posts 32nd Tour stage win

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint to take his impressive career tally to 32.

Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. It was Cavendish’s second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

In other Tour de France news, organizers say they have dropped their legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage. A race spokesperson says organizers wanted to defuse the situation after the spectator was placed in custody. The accident brought down dozens of riders and forced German rider Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race. The spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking at a camera and not the peloton.