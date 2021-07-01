Sports

NFL NEWS

NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline. Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.”

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

In other NFL news:

—A person with knowledge of the decision says the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices. Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000. The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece

—The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Sam Sloman to a one-year contract, giving veteran Chris Boswell some competition going into training camp. Sloman made 10 of 13 field goals as a rookie last season while splitting time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams. Boswell connected on 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra points last season, though he did miss three games late in the year because of an injury. Boswell has two years remaining on his current contract.

MLB SCHEDULE

Red Sox rout Royals

UNDATED (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston’s five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth. The Red Sox hit four homers for the third time in five games and completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

In other Thursday action:

—Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Kikuchi struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double. In his last four starts, Kikuchi has allowed three earned runs over 26 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.01.

—Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5. Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

— Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia. The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers’ Roberts says Bauer still expected to start Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while police and Major League Baseball investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

Police in Pasadena, California, are investigating claims by a woman who has also obtained a protection order against Bauer, according to her attorney. Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, has disputed the allegations. Roberts said Bauer’s availability to pitch is “out of our hands,” deferring to the league. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to place a player on administrative leave while allegations are investigated.

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Antetokounmpo’s injury makes Bucks’ title quest much tougher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night.

Bucks officials had said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4. A revised injury report released Thursday lists him as out. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory.

The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable. Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela’s right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4. The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

NHL NEWS

LA Kings acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville for 2 picks

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for two draft picks.

The Predators get a second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2022 in the trade. The 28-year-old Arvidsson is a two-time 30-goal scorer who has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Nashville. After scoring 94 goals in three seasons from 2016 to 2019, the Swede has scored only 25 combined goals in the past two coronavirus-affected seasons while struggling with injuries.

WORLD RECORD-400 HURDLES

Norway’s Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet.

The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final. Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats familiar foil Gasquet at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years. Federer, who turns 40 next month, held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches with a victory in straight sets.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev saw off promising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to advance to the third round, while fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Tennys Sandgren. And Britain has three men into the third round for the first time in 22 years, Cameron Norrie defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty overcame nine double-faults and a bad line call on match point to move into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova. Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber needed 3 hours, 19 minutes to get past unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Coco Gauff beat an opponent twice her age to reach the third round. The 17-year-old American defeated 34-year-old Russian veteran Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3. And French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic.