Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

The leave is for seven days under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave has been extended for players under the policy in the past. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Bauer was not with the Dodgers when the team met President Joe Biden at the White House earlier Friday to celebrate the World Series title they won last year. He had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

In other MLB news:

—Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion that hampered him for an entire season. The 26-year-old left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels because of dizziness. New York filled the roster spot Friday with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained Thursday fom Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis. The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats.

—Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments. Naylor was injured during an outfield collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday at Minnesota. In other injury news, designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out since May 23 with a strained oblique. He was in the lineup and batting fourth against Houston. Eddie Rosario was out after leaving Thursday’s game with right abdominal tightness. The Indians are still without their top three starting pitchers: Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

—Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been activated from the injured list by the New York Mets before their Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium. He missed two months because of a detached hand ligament. Marcus Stroman was activated from the bereavement list. Right-hander Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido were activated from the 10-day injured list. Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness. Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. New York also obtained left-hander Anthony Banda from San Francisco for minor league infielder Will Toffey.

—The Chicago White Sox have demoted slumping slugger Yermín Mercedes and recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Burger was once a top prospect for the White Sox. But the 25-year-old’s route to the majors included two Achilles tendon injuries and a stint with a local Missouri league. The AL Central-leading White Sox also reinstated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to their top farm club.

NCAA-COMPENSATIG ATHLETES-NC

NC governor’s order grants college athlete compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Cooper’s order was signed Friday. That’s one day after an NCAA rule change went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their fame without endangering their eligibility. Cooper’s three-page order outlines guidelines that include permitting schools to restrict players from entering into agreements if those conflict with an institution’s contracts or “negatively impact” the school’s image. The governor’s office calls it “a standard” for schools to use while formalizing their own policies.

STANLEY CUP FINALS

Canadiens disappointed just 3,500 fans allowed for Game 3

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens are disappointed that Quebec health officials denied their request to play in front of more than 3,500 fans tonight at Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game 2 in Tampa was played in front of a crowd of over 17,000. The Canadiens had sought approval for roughly 10,000 fans to attend the first Cup final game in the city in 28 years. Crowds outside the arena have grown into the thousands as fans pack the street. It’s not clear if there’s any chance for more fans for Game 4 on Monday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Murray eliminated by Shapovalov at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) —Wimbledon crowd favorite Andy Murray has been eliminated in straight sets in the third round by No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

Murray, mounting his latest comeback after two hip operations, delighted Centre Court fans with two grueling wins this week. But they had little to cheer about in Murray’s match against Shapovalov, who had a 45-16 edge in winners and erased eight of the nine break points he faced. Shapovalov is into the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the third time.

In other action:

— Novak Djokovic has improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in straight sets in the third round at Wimbledon. The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez.

—No. 25 Karen Khachanov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against American Frances Tiafoe, who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the first round.

—In women’s play, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week at Wimbledon and on the verge of a career breakthrough. The hard-hitting Belarusian beat qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 today to reach the fourth round, and she might be overdue for a deep run in a Grand Slam. Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 20 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal.

PGA-ROCKET CLASSIC-MATSUYAMA-COVID

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour made the announcement just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. However, the tour does not test fully vaccinated players. Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. At least 35 players have had to withdraw because of a positive test and Matsuyama is the fifth in the middle of a tournament since the testing program began last June.