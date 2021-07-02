Sports

MLB-NEWS

Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will spend at least a week without Trevor Bauer.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been placed on 7-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball, three days after an allegation of assault was made against him.

The decision falls under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015. It can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman in Pasadena, California. The woman has been given an order of protection.

MLB says it continues to collect information in its ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.

Bauer had been scheduled to start Sunday in Washington. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season, his first since signing a three-year, $102 million free-agent contract with Los Angeles.

In other MLB news:

— Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion that hampered him for an entire season. The 26-year-old left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels because of dizziness.

— Indians outfielder Josh Naylor has undergone surgery for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments. Naylor was injured during an outfield collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday at Minnesota. Cleveland designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out since May 23 with a strained oblique.

— The Mets have activated outfielder Brandon Nimmo, reliever Jeurys Familia (jeh-REES’ fah-MEEL’-yah) and catcher Tomas Nido (NEE’-doh) from the 10-day injured list. Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the Mets’ 10-day injured list with right side soreness. Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika (mah-ZEE’-kah), infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

— The White Sox have demoted slumping slugger Yermín (yehr-MEEN’) Mercedes and recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. The AL Central-leading White Sox also reinstated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to their top farm club.

— Royals catcher Salvador Pérez has entered this month’s Home Run Derby, becoming the fourth Kansas City player to participate and first since Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) in 2017. The seven-time All-Star entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Joker advances, Murray dispatched

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) has advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by knocking off American Denis Kudla, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic has won improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year and has won his last 17 matches at Wimbledon. He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon is over after he was eliminated in straight sets in the third round by No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

No. 25 Karen Khachanov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against American Frances Tiafoe (TEE’-ah-foh), who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (SEET’-see-pahs) in straight sets in the first round.

The fourth round also includes American Sebastian Korda, who 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Daniel Evans.

Other winners in the men’s bracket on Friday were fifth seed Andrey Rublev, eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’), Christian Garin and Marton Fucsovics, who pulled off the day’s biggest surprise by ousting ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in four sets.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week and on the verge of a career breakthrough. The hard-hitting Belarusian beat qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek also reached the Round of 16, along with Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), Ons Jabeur (jah-BOOR’) and Madison Keys, who ousted Elise Mertens. Jabeur topped No. 11 Garbine Mugaruza (moo-gah-ROO’-thah) to become the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

NCAA-COMPENSATIG ATHLETES-NC

NC governor’s order grants college athlete compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off the use of their names, images and likenesses.

The order was signed Friday, one day after an NCAA rule change went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their fame without endangering their eligibility. Cooper’s three-page order outlines guidelines that include permitting schools to restrict players from entering into agreements if those conflict with an institution’s contracts or “negatively impact” the school’s image.

NHL-WILD-EK

Ek gets $42 million extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract that carries an an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million. Eriksson Ek had a career-high 30 points on 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games this season. The 24-year-old Swede led the Wild in faceoff wins and was fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

PGA-ROCKET CLASSIC

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leaderboard through two rounds of the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 to reach 10 under. Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa were a shot back.

First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) had to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated, though the PGA does not test fully vaccinated players. He shot a 72 on Thursday while playing with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, neither of whom are subject to contact tracing according to tour COVID-19 protocols.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Short comes up big as Langer plays on borrowed time

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Wes Short Jr. is the first-round leader of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in central New York, but Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) is just one shot back despite playing with a borrowed putter and a backup caddy. Langer holed a 90-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 eighth and fired a 5-under 67. Short birdied the par-4 18th for a 66, and Cameron Beckman matched Langer at 67.