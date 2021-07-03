Sports

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS-LIGHTNING/CANADIENS

Bolts strike early, take 3-0 series lead

MONTREAL (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are one victory away from joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams in the last 22 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning own a three-games-to-none lead following a 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Montreal.

Tyler Johnson scored twice to help the Bolts inch closer to the third Cup in team history. Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) and Victor Hedman each had a goal and assist for the Lightning, who outscored the Canadiens, 2-1 in each period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 31 shots in the first NHL game ever played in July.

The Canadiens were hosting a Cup Final game for the first time since 1993. They never recovered after Jan Rutta (yahn ROO’-tah) and Hedman scored in the first 3 1/2 minutes.

Carey Price stopped 24 shots for the Habs, who will try to avoid a sweep on Monday in Montreal.

NHL-WILD-EK

Ek gets $42 million extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract that carries an an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million. Eriksson Ek had a career-high 30 points on 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games this season. The 24-year-old Swede led the Wild in faceoff wins and was fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers earn 10th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ winning streak has reached double digits.

Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings of the Brewers’ 7-2 win over the Pirates. Houser allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August.

Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) had three hits for the Brewers, including a first-inning homer off JT Brubaker.

Jace Peterson and Jackie Bradley Jr. also hit solo shots off Brubaker in the third. Tyrone Taylor’s two-run triple in the sixth gave the NL Central leaders a four-run cushion.

Meanwhile, the Cubs absorbed their seventh straight loss as Sonny Gray came off the injured list to pitch five effective innings in the Reds’ 2-1 decision over Chicago. Gray was sharp in his first start after missing more than three weeks with a strained right groin.

Joey Votto’s (VAH’-tohz) two-run double in the sixth was the difference.

In other major league action:

— Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th that propelled the Cardinals past the Rockies, 9-3. Pinch-hitter José Rondón (rahn-DOHN’) lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th after smacking a two-run homer earlier. Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

— The Giants ended their season-worst, four-game skid as Alex Dickerson and LaMonte (lah-MAHNT’) Wade Jr. homered in an 11-4 dismantling of the Diamondbacks. Thairo Estrada capped his five-RBI night with a grand slam in the ninth to break it open. The surprising Giants have baseball’s best record at 51-30 and lead Los Angeles by a half-game in the NL West.

— Mookie Betts furnished a go-ahead single during a nine-rally in the seventh inning that sent the Dodgers to their seventh consecutive win, 10-5 over the Nationals. Los Angeles erupted after Max Scherzer threw 100 pitches over six innings. Betts, Max Muncy (MUHN’-see), Chris Taylor and A.J.Pollock drove in two runs apiece to back Julio Urias (oo-REE’-uhs), who allowed just one earned run and three hits over six frames.

— Marlins starter Pablo López was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run in the Braves’ 1-0 victory. Acuña advanced to third on Freddie Freeman’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs. Drew Smyly gave up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, allowing Atlanta to win despite just two hits.

— The Phillies wasted a 3-0 lead in the ninth before Brad Miller delivered a walk-off double in the 10th to give them a 4-3 win over the Padres. Zack Wheeler allowed four hits and struck out nine over 7 2/3 innings, handing off to a bullpen that has blown 22 saves this season and eight in the last nine games. Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-gohr-ee-uhs) homered in his return to the lineup, helping the Phillies deal the Padres just their third loss in 14 games.

— Kiké Hernández provided the big plays in the Red Sox’s eighth win in a row, 3-2 over the Athletics in 10 innings. Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single and made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field in the bottom of the 10th. All-Star slugger Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) had two hits and an RBI for Boston, and Alex Verdugo (vur-DOO’-goh) added a run-scoring single.

— Alek Manoah struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the Blue Jays in an 11-1 thrashing of the Rays. Manoah allowed only Francisco Mejía’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12.

— Carlos Correa sparked the Astros’ four-run third with an RBI double in a 6-3 downing of the Indians. Lance McCullers Jr. won his fifth straight decision, limiting Cleveland to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Chas McCormick drove in two runs for Houston and Taylor Jones had two hits, including an RBI double just hours after his recall.

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) slammed his 29th and 30th home runs and scored the winning run in the ninth inning, giving the Angels an 8-7 victory over the Orioles. Ohtani walked in the ninth, stole second and came home on Jared Walsh’s game-ending hit. The Japanese two-way sensation is the first player in AL history to reach 30 homers and at least 10 stolen bases in the team’s first 81 games of the season, according to Stats.

— The Mariners are 10-1 in extra innings this season after Jake Fraley’s RBI single in the 10th ended a 5-4 win over the Rangers. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and have won 13 straight games at T-Mobile Park against the Rangers. Luis Torrens homered for the sixth time in 12 games to spark a two-run eighth for the M’s.

— Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in the White Sox’s 8-1 rout of the Tigers. Vaughn robbed Jonathan Schoop (skohp) of a potential three-run homer and made a diving catch agains Daz Cameron. Lance Lynn is 8-3 after allowing one run and five hits with nine strikeouts over six innings of Chicago’s ninth win in 11 games.

— Kansas City’s nine-game losing streak is over after Hanser Alberto provided a tiebreaking two-run shot in the Royals’ 7-4 victory over the Twins. Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Royals trailed 3-0 when Perez homered leading off the second, and Kansas City proceeded to add two more runs off J.A. Happ (4-4) later in the inning.

— The Mets and Yankees were rained out in the Bronx, creating a day-night doubleheader for Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will spend at least a week without Trevor Bauer.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been placed on 7-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball, three days after an allegation of assault was made against him.

The decision falls under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015. It can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman in Pasadena, California. The woman has been given an order of protection.

MLB says it continues to collect information in its ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.

Bauer had been scheduled to start Sunday in Washington. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season, his first since signing a three-year, $102 million free-agent contract with Los Angeles.

In other MLB news:

— Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Friday’s game against the Dodgers due to a leg injury. Schwarber singled and grimaced while rounding first, making a hard stop and reaching for his right hamstring after returning to the bag. He set a franchise record with 16 homers in June, seven of them leading off a game.

— Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion that hampered him for an entire season. The 26-year-old left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels because of dizziness.

— Indians outfielder Josh Naylor has undergone surgery for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments. Naylor was injured during an outfield collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday at Minnesota. Cleveland designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out since May 23 with a strained oblique.

— The Mets have activated outfielder Brandon Nimmo, reliever Jeurys Familia (jeh-REES’ fah-MEEL’-yah) and catcher Tomas Nido (NEE’-doh) from the 10-day injured list. Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the Mets’ 10-day injured list with right side soreness. Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika (mah-ZEE’-kah), infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

— The White Sox have demoted slumping slugger Yermín (yehr-MEEN’) Mercedes and recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. The AL Central-leading White Sox also reinstated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to their top farm club.

— Royals catcher Salvador Pérez has entered this month’s Home Run Derby, becoming the fourth Kansas City player to participate and first since Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) in 2017. The seven-time All-Star entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Rain delays Saturday play, Joker advances, Murray dispatched

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain delayed play for about 90 minutes Saturday as the action go under way at Wimbledon. Sorana Cirstea was playing Britain’s Emma Raducanu on No. 1 Court in the third round. Coco Gauff and Roger Federer are set to play their third-round matches on Centre Court later.

In Friday’s results, top-ranked Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by knocking off American Denis Kudla, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic has won improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year and has won his last 17 matches at Wimbledon. He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon is over after he was eliminated in straight sets in the third round by No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

No. 25 Karen Khachanov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against American Frances Tiafoe (TEE’-ah-foh), who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (SEET’-see-pahs) in straight sets in the first round.

The fourth round also includes American Sebastian Korda, who 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Daniel Evans.

Other winners in the men’s bracket on Friday were fifth seed Andrey Rublev, eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’), Christian Garin and Marton Fucsovics, who pulled off the day’s biggest surprise by ousting ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in four sets.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week and on the verge of a career breakthrough. The hard-hitting Belarusian beat qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek also reached the Round of 16, along with Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), Ons Jabeur (jah-BOOR’) and Madison Keys, who ousted Elise Mertens. Jabeur topped No. 11 Garbine Mugaruza (moo-gah-ROO’-thah) to become the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

NCAA-COMPENSATIG ATHLETES-NC

NC governor’s order grants college athlete compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off the use of their names, images and likenesses.

The order was signed Friday, one day after an NCAA rule change went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their fame without endangering their eligibility. Cooper’s three-page order outlines guidelines that include permitting schools to restrict players from entering into agreements if those conflict with an institution’s contracts or “negatively impact” the school’s image.

PGA-ROCKET CLASSIC

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leaderboard through two rounds of the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 to reach 10 under. Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa were a shot back.

First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) had to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated, though the PGA does not test fully vaccinated players. He shot a 72 on Thursday while playing with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, neither of whom are subject to contact tracing according to tour COVID-19 protocols.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Short comes up big as Langer plays on borrowed time

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Wes Short Jr. is the first-round leader of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in central New York, but Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) is just one shot back despite playing with a borrowed putter and a backup caddy. Langer holed a 90-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 eighth and fired a 5-under 67. Short birdied the par-4 18th for a 66, and Cameron Beckman matched Langer at 67.