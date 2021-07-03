Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats Norrie in 4 sets at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time.

Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie. After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.

Federer will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday. It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.

In other men’s matches, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. And Nick Kyrgios has retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer that he couldn’t serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle. Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 6-1 on No. 1 Court.

On the women’s side, former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women’s champion left in the draw.

Coco Gauff is back into the second week of Wimbledon. The 17-year-old American matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times. She will face Kerber on Monday.

And Gauff isn’t the only teenager making a splash. Emma Raducanu is suddenly stealing some of the spotlight. The 18-year-old Raducanu also advanced to the fourth round, beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu became the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for East Game 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.

The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

MLB SCHEDULE

Brewers look to extend streak

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers go for their 11th straight win when they take on the lowly Pirates in Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Brewers’ current 10-game run matches the franchise’s longest regular-season winning streak since 2003. Milwaukee won 12 straight in 2018, but four of those victories came in the playoffs. The NL Central-leading Brewers beat the Pirates 7-2 on Friday night to move a season-best 17 games over .500 at 50-33.

After a historic June homer binge, Kyle Schwarber’s July got off to a less promising start. The Washington Nationals slugger exited Friday night’s game, a 10-5 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, because of an injured right hamstring. Schwarber’s mashing from the leadoff spot revived the Nationals’ season in June. He became the third player in major league history to hit 16 homers in 18 games and was chosen NL Player of the Month. The Nationals and Dodgers resume their series tonight in Washington.

The Marlins will see if their starting pitcher can last more than one pitch when they take on Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves. Miami starter Pablo López was ejected last night in Atlanta after hitting Acuña with his first pitch of the game. Marlins manager Don Mattingly also was tossed. Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Marlins. He’s hit five batters in 17 starts this season.

In other National League action this afternoon, the Phillies host the Padres and the Cubs and Reds meet again in Cincinnati. Later this evening, St. Louis is at Colorado and San Francisco continues its series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Fans hoping Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) will hit and pitch in the All-Star Game might just get their wish. Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Ohtani to do both in the July 13 midsummer classic in Denver and has discussed it with Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, who will manage the American League squad. The Angels host the Orioles again tonight, after Ohtani hit two home runs and scored the winning run in the ninth after stealing a base last night, an 8-7 victory.

In afternoon starts in the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays host the Rays, the White Sox are at Detroit and Minnesota is in Kansas City. The Red Sox are in Oakland, where the two teams have an afternoon start Pacific time. This evening, the Astros are in Cleveland and the Rangers are in Seattle.

In an early start, the rain has held off enough for the Mets and Yankees to get their series started in the Bronx. The game was scoreless after three innings.

MLB NEWS

Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals has traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar takes command of Tour after big climb in the Alps

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has dealt a demoralizing blow to his remaining Tour de France rivals on the first day in the Alps.

The defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in the grueling eighth stage. The Slovenian set off on his own on the fourth of five categorized climbs, shedding Richard Carapaz, the last man — and possible contender — to have kept on his wheel.

Pogacar finished the 151-kilometer trek over five mountain passes in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner but with an overall lead of 1 minute, 48 seconds.