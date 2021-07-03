Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

NBA East final remains in holding pattern over key injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The wait to see who’s going to play has been a suspenseful part of this year’s Eastern Conference final. Nothing has changed with the series headed back to Atlanta for a potentially clinching Game 6 tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks are up 3-2 and can lock up their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974.

Hawks star Trae Young has missed two straight games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

The Bucks took the court in Game 5 without their best player, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh). He was sidelined by a hyperextended left knee.

MLB SCHEDULE

Subways series?; Brewers look to extend streak

UNDATED (AP) — After days of wet weather in New York, the Mets and Yankees hope to begin their first Subway Series of the season a little late — though more rain is in the forecast.

The crosstown rivals were washed out last night at Yankee Stadium with what appeared to be the first full house on hand since 2019, setting up a split doubleheader of seven-inning games Sunday. First, they’ll try to play their regularly scheduled game this afternoon, with Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA) poised to pitch for the NL East-leading Mets against Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA).

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers go for their 11th straight win when they take on the lowly Pirates in Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Brewers’ current 10-game run matches the franchise’s longest regular-season winning streak since 2003. Milwaukee won 12 straight in 2018, but four of those victories came in the playoffs. The NL Central-leading Brewers beat the Pirates 7-2 on Friday night to move a season-best 17 games over .500 at 50-33.

After a historic June homer binge, Kyle Schwarber’s July got off to a less promising start. The Washington Nationals slugger exited Friday night’s game, a 10-5 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, because of an injured right hamstring. Schwarber’s mashing from the leadoff spot revived the Nationals’ season in June. He became the third player in major league history to hit 16 homers in 18 games and was chosen NL Player of the Month. The Nationals and Dodgers resume their series tonight in Washington.

The Marlins will see if their starting pitcher can last more than one pitch when they take on Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves. Miami starter Pablo López was ejected last night in Atlanta after hitting Acuña with his first pitch of the game. Marlins manager Don Mattingly also was tossed. Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Marlins. He’s hit five batters in 17 starts this season.

In other National League action this afternoon, the Phillies host the Padres and the Cubs and Reds meet again in Cincinnati. Later this evening, St. Louis is at Colorado and San Francisco continues its series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Fans hoping Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) will hit and pitch in the All-Star Game might just get their wish. Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Ohtani to do both in the July 13 midsummer classic in Denver and has discussed it with Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, who will manage the American League squad. The Angels host the Orioles again tonight, after Ohtani hit two home runs and scored the winning run in the ninth after stealing a base last night, an 8-7 victory.

In afternoon starts in the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays host the Rays, the White Sox are at Detroit and Minnesota is in Kansas City. The Red Sox are in Oakland, where the two teams have an afternoon start Pacific time. This evening, the Astros are in Cleveland and the Rangers are in Seattle.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Kerber turns match around to win at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women’s champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

And Coco Gauff is back into the second week of Wimbledon. The 17-year-old American matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times. She will face Kerber on Monday.

And Gauff isn’t the only teenager making a splash. Emma Raducanu is suddenly stealing some of the spotlight. The 18-year-old Raducanu also advanced to the fourth round, beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu became the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

In men’s play, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. And Nick Kyrgios has retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer that he couldn’t serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle. Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 6-1 on No. 1 Court.