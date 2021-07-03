Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats Norrie in 4 sets at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time. Medvedev recovered to win 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

He missed three match points at 5-0 in the final set but served out the match on his second attempt.

Medvedev joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time.

Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie. After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.

Federer will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday. It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.

In other men’s matches, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. And Nick Kyrgios has retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer that he couldn’t serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle. Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 6-1 on No. 1 Court.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty has matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the fourth round for the second time. Barty beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 on Centre Court. She will face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) on Monday, a matchup she called “an incredible challenge.” Barty won the French Open in 2019.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women’s champion left in the draw.

Coco Gauff is back into the second week of Wimbledon. The 17-year-old American matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times. She will face Kerber on Monday.

And Gauff isn’t the only teenager making a splash. Emma Raducanu is suddenly stealing some of the spotlight. The 18-year-old Raducanu also advanced to the fourth round, beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu became the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for East Game 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.

The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

NBA-NEWS

Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled Saturday that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday.

MLB NEWS

Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals has traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar takes command of Tour after big climb in the Alps

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has dealt a demoralizing blow to his remaining Tour de France rivals on the first day in the Alps.

The defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in the grueling eighth stage. The Slovenian set off on his own on the fourth of five categorized climbs, shedding Richard Carapaz, the last man — and possible contender — to have kept on his wheel.

Pogacar finished the 151-kilometer trek over five mountain passes in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner but with an overall lead of 1 minute, 48 seconds.