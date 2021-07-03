Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for East Game 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.

The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

NBA-NEWS

Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled Saturday that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday.

MLB_SCHEDULE

Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets take series opener 8-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 to open a three-game Subway Series.

Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Walker was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from thousands of Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium.

Walker allowed two runs, two hits and two walks, striking out five on 106 pitches. His ERA rose slightly to 2.44 during a breakout season after signing a $23 million, three-year free agent contract in February.

In other MLB action:

— George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3. The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road. Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.

MLB NEWS

Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals has traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. The team said the strain is “significant” and there is no timetable for his return. Schwarber was among the hottest hitters in the major leagues. He hit 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games, to help the Nationals turn their season around. Schwarber tried to be upbeat when discussing the injury, saying the news could have been worse. He will use compression treatment to reduce swelling, followed by rest and strengthening exercises.

— The Indians got back one of their key missing pieces, activating catcher Roberto Pérez from the injured list. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch in an April 13 game in Chicago. Pérez continued to try and play with the injury, but it wasn’t healing and he needed an operation. Pérez was active for Saturday night’s game against Houston and was set to catch on Sunday. With Pérez coming back, the Indians designated backup catcher René Rivera for assignment.

GOLF-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Ernie Els shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at rainy En-Joie

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Ernie Els opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, reeling off five straight birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65. Els birdied Nos. 2-6 in wind and rain. He added another on the par-4 ninth, made eight straight pars and closed the bogey-free round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133.

The 51-year-old South African star is making his first appearance in the event and is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season.

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

GOLF-ROCKET CLASSIC

Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.

Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats Norrie in 4 sets at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time. Medvedev recovered to win 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Medvedev joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time.

Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Federer will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday. It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.

No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. And Nick Kyrgios has retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer that he couldn’t serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle. Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 6-1 on No. 1 Court.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty has matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the fourth round for the second time. Barty beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 on Centre Court. She will face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) on Monday, a matchup she called “an incredible challenge.” Barty won the French Open in 2019.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber is the only former women’s champion left in the draw.

17-year-old American Coco Gauff and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu are both back in the second week of Wimbledon. The 17-year-old Gauff matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times. She will face Kerber on Monday.

Raducanu also advanced to the fourth round, beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu became the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar takes command of Tour after big climb in the Alps

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has dealt a demoralizing blow to his remaining Tour de France rivals on the first day in the Alps.

The defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in the grueling eighth stage. The Slovenian set off on his own on the fourth of five categorized climbs, shedding Richard Carapaz, the last man — and possible contender — to have kept on his wheel.

Pogacar finished the 151-kilometer trek over five mountain passes in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner but with an overall lead of 1 minute, 48 seconds.

NASCAR-XFINITY SERIES

Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity Series with 101st win

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Busch continued his perfect NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Road America. After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage and led the final five laps in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth victory in four starts this year and 101st in the series.

NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta.

Busch edged teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs driver and Harrison Burton fifth.

Allmendinger won the first two stages, giving up the lead when Busch went past him on the right in the closing laps.