Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/HAWKS

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out, Hawks’ Young in

ATLANTA (AP) — If the Milwaukee Bucks are to advance to the NBA Finals tonight for the first time since 1974, they will do it without their two-time MVP.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is missing a second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. He hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela.

Meanwhile the Hawks had top scorer Trae Young in their starting lineup after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Young was cleared about an hour before the game after being listed as questionable on the NBA’s injury report.

NBA-NEWS

Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

MLB_SCHEDULE

This streak goes to 11

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers now have their longest winning streak since they reeled off 13 straight to begin the 1987 season.

It’s an 11-game run of success for Milwaukee after Omar Narváez collected five hits and Avisaíl (av-ih-sah-EEL’) García had five RBIs in an 11-2 assault on the Pirates. Jace (jays) Peterson chipped in four ribbies and provided three of the Brewers’ 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBIs in his last 13 games.

Eric Lauer didn’t need that much run support to improve to 3-3, allowing one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Brewers continue to enjoy the largest division lead, staying eight games ahead of second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central.

The Pirates have dropped six in a row.

Checking out Saturday’s other major league action:

— The Cubs are owners of an eight-game skid after homers by Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) and Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) carried the Reds to a 3-2 verdict over Chicago. Eugenio Suárez drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning. Tyler Mahle (MAH’-lee) allowed two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts over five innings before Cincinnati’s bullpen tossed two-hit ball the rest of the way.

— Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) gave up one unearned run and five hits over six innings to pitch the Marlins past the Braves, 3-2. Alcantara improved to 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta. Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs for Miami.

— Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs to support Zack Eflin in the Phillies’ 4-2 decision over the Padres. Rhys Hoskins also went deep and Eflin limited San Diego to three hits over six innings, including Manny Machado’s two-run homer. The Padres managed just four hits and lost their third in a row since winning 11 of 12.

— The Mets’ top third of their lineup – Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) and Dom Smith – went 8-for-15 with six runs scored and four RBIs in an 8-3 romp over the Yankees. Smith had three RBIs and Kevin Pillar (pih-LAHR’) added a two-run hit as the Mets handed the Bombers their sixth loss in seven games. Taijuan (TY’-wahn) Walker improved to 7-3 and had a no-hitter until Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth.

— George Springer went deep for the second straight day and Santiago Espinal (EHS’-pih-nahl) hit his first career home run as the Blue Jays doubled up the Rays, 6-3. Espinal connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1. Cavan Biggio delivered a two-run single in Toronto’s 10th win in 13 games.

— The Tigers rolled to an 11-5 victory over the White Sox behind Eric Haase (hahs), who hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive. Jonathan Schoop (skohp) added a solo homer and two-run single as Detroit ended Chicago’s five-game winning streak. Leury Garcia homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox, who lost to the Tigers for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

— The Royals were 6-3 winners over the Twins as Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run shot. U.S. Air Force captain Griffin Jax was hit hard in his first big league start, surrendering six runs and eight hits in five innings. Trevor Larnach homered in the eighth for Minnesota, which has lost the first five games of its six-game road trip.

MLB NEWS

Schwarber on IL with hamstring strain

UNDATED (AP) — Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain after he was injured during Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. The Nats call the injury a significant strain that prevents them from giving a timetable for his return. Schwarber set a franchise record with 16 home runs in June.

Also in the majors:

— The Indians have activated two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez from the injured list. Pérez had been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May.

GOLF-ROCKET CLASSIC

Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 for a share of the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage lead with Joaquin Niemann.

Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

Niemann shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis. He pulled into a tie with Merritt by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, for a 68.

LPGA-VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA CLASSIC

Ko leads after 32-hole day

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole day in near darkness. She now has a one-stroke lead through three rounds of the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic.

Ko played the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren were tied for second.

GOLF-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Ernie Els shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at rainy En-Joie

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Ernie Els will enjoy a three-shot lead heading into the third and final round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The 51-year-old South African reeled off five straight birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65. Els is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season.

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer beats Norrie in 4 sets at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer lengthened his own Wimbledon mark and Daniil Medvedev pulled off a major comeback as they advanced to the fourth round on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Federer is in the fourth round for a record-extending 18th time following a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie. Federer will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.

The second-seeded Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic (CHEE’-leech) Medvedev recovered to win 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time.

Medvedev joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. And Nick Kyrgios has retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty has matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the fourth round for the second time. Barty beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 and will face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) on Monday.

Angelique Kerber took advantage of a rain delay that allowed her to recover for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Kerber is the only former Wimbledon women’s champion left in the draw.

17-year-old American Coco Gauff and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu are both back in the second week of Wimbledon. The 17-year-old Gauff matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Raducanu also advanced to the fourth round, beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar takes command of Tour after big climb in the Alps

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has taken a firm grip in the Tour de France on the first day in the Alps.

The defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in the grueling eighth stage. Pogacar finished the 151-kilometer trek over five mountain passes in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner but with an overall lead of 1 minute, 48 seconds.