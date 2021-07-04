Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run

UNDATED (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece.

Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

In other MLB action:

— Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 to open a split doubleheader. Alonso opened the seventh by dropping his barrel on Chapman’s 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor’s bullpen to tie it at 5. Chapman then plunked Michael Conforto, walked Jeff McNeil and was promptly yanked by manager Aaron Boone.

— Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second. Bo Bichette had two of Toronto’s six hits as the Blue Jays fell four games behind the second-place Rays in the AL East standings.

— Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win. Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who lost their following eight games. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series. Joe Ross threw his fastest pitch since the 2016 NL Division Series.

— Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save. Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

— Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season. San Diego’s Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. Austin Adams tossed a scoreless fifth to earn the win, and the Padres used four more relievers over the last four innings. Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez (veh-LAHZ’-kehz) surrendered five runs in six innings.

— Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout.

— Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed to complete a double play on the throw back to first by Amed Rosario. The shortstop forced out Carlos Correa at second base, but Clase mishandled his return throw, allowing Castro to be safe and Gurriel to scamper home. Clase took the loss despite not allowing a hit or walk and striking out three.

— Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep, building a cushion in the seventh inning when a two-run homer by Polanco and a solo shot by Alex Kirilloff extended the lead to 5-0. Max Kepler hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He has seven hits, six RBIs, two home runs and six walks since returning from the injured list on June 18.

— Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins. Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass, driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line.

MLB NEWS

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher, position player

UNDATED (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a position player and a pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the starting pitchers picked for the American League staff for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field.

Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter. Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five.

DH J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were picked to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar keeps control of Tour de France, Roglic drops out

TIGNES, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps.

A crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals. Both last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and former race leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the ninth stage after launching a solo break with 17 kilometers to go.

Pogacar responded to a late attack by Richard Carapaz to defend his overall lead by finishing sixth, just over six minutes behind O’Connor. Pogacar has a lead of 2:01 over O’Connor ahead of the first rest day on Monday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

After last Middle Sunday, Wimbledon resumes with fresh faces

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022. So will the Manic Monday that follows it. For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

So get ready for a packed scheduled Monday that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber in women’s matches. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda are in men’s action.

NHL-NEWS

Inside the glass reporter to continue as NBC exits NHL

UNDATED (AP) — NBC’s coverage of the NHL ends after the Stanley Cup finals, but its impact on how the game is broadcast will carry on due to its different innovations in 15 years.

The network’s coverage could conclude as soon as Monday night if the Tampa Bay Lightning complete a four-game sweep of the Montreal Canadiens.

NBC has added many technical innovations, but its most pronounced is having an analyst positioned inside the glass and between both team benches.