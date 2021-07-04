Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Early start amid a slate of day games

UNDATED (AP) — July Fourth baseball action is already underway in Washington, D.C., where the Nationals are trying to avoid being swept in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’ll have to do it without their slugging lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber who went on the 10-day dinjured list yesterday with a hamstring strain.

Omar Narváez and the Brewers have won 11 straight games, their best streak since winning a franchise-record 13 in a row to start the 1987 season. Narváez got five hits as the Brewers beat Pittsburgh 11-2 on Saturday. The NL Central leaders have outscored opponents 84-28 during the string. The Pirates and Brewers meet again this afternoon at PNC Park.

The Cubs are going in the opposite direction. Chicago has lost eight in a row, beaten by Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday. The Cubs haven’t won since throwing a combined no-hitter at Dodger Stadium to open the current 10-game road trip on June 24. They wrap up their series with Reds at Great American Ball Park today.

Tampa Bay has dropped five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road after losing 6-3 to Toronto on Saturday. Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.48 ERA) starts the series finale in Buffalo.

Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez is expected to return to the starting lineup for Cleveland in the series finale against Houston. He’s been out since having surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez was hitting just .131 when he was sidelined, but he’s considered is invaluable defensively and in handling Cleveland’s staff.

Here’s the full schedule of today’s games. All times Eastern:

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo N.Y., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

MLB NEWS

All-Star pitchers and reserves to be announced

UNDATED (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas’ Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.

Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineups — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phenomenon who leads the majors in home runs AND is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Ohtani was elected by fans as the American League’s designated hitter, and Angels manager Joe Maddon is in favor of Ohtani pitching in addition to hitting.

UNDATED (AP) —

GOLF-ROCKET CLASSIC

Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.

Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

LPGA-VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA CLASSIC

Ko leads after 32-hole day

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko chipped finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren were tied for second.

GOLF-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Els holds 3-shot lead

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Ernie Els holds a three-stroke lead in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. He closed a bogey-free round Saturday with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133. Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season.

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

After last Middle Sunday, Wimbledon resumes with fresh faces

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022. So will the Manic Monday that follows it. For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

So get ready for a packed scheduled Monday that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber in women’s matches. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda are in men’s action.