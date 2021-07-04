Sports

MLB NEWS

All-Star pitchers and reserves to be announced

UNDATED (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas’ Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.

Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineups — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phenomenon who leads the majors in home runs AND is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Ohtani was elected by fans as the American League’s designated hitter, and Angels manager Joe Maddon is in favor of Ohtani pitching in addition to hitting.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Here’s the full schedule of today’s games. All times Eastern:

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo N.Y., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

GOLF-ROCKET CLASSIC

Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.

Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

LPGA-VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA CLASSIC

Ko leads after 32-hole day

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko chipped finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren were tied for second.

GOLF-TOUR CHAMPIONS

Els holds 3-shot lead

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Ernie Els holds a three-stroke lead in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. He closed a bogey-free round Saturday with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133. Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season.

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar keeps control of Tour de France, Roglic drops out

TIGNES, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps.

A crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals. Both last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and former race leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the ninth stage after launching a solo break with 17 kilometers to go.

Pogacar responded to a late attack by Richard Carapaz to defend his overall lead by finishing sixth, just over six minutes behind O’Connor. Pogacar has a lead of 2:01 over O’Connor ahead of the first rest day on Monday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

After last Middle Sunday, Wimbledon resumes with fresh faces

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022. So will the Manic Monday that follows it. For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

So get ready for a packed scheduled Monday that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber in women’s matches. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda are in men’s action.