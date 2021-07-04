Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece.

Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

In other MLB action:

— Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second. Bo Bichette had two of Toronto’s six hits as the Blue Jays fell four games behind the second-place Rays in the AL East standings.

— Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win. Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who lost their following eight games. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series. Joe Ross threw his fastest pitch since the 2016 NL Division Series.

— Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save. Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

MLB NEWS

All-Star pitchers and reserves to be announced

UNDATED (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas’ Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.

Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineups — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phenomenon who leads the majors in home runs AND is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Ohtani was elected by fans as the American League’s designated hitter, and Angels manager Joe Maddon is in favor of Ohtani pitching in addition to hitting.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar keeps control of Tour de France, Roglic drops out

TIGNES, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps.

A crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals. Both last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and former race leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the ninth stage after launching a solo break with 17 kilometers to go.

Pogacar responded to a late attack by Richard Carapaz to defend his overall lead by finishing sixth, just over six minutes behind O’Connor. Pogacar has a lead of 2:01 over O’Connor ahead of the first rest day on Monday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

After last Middle Sunday, Wimbledon resumes with fresh faces

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon’s traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022. So will the Manic Monday that follows it. For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year’s edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

So get ready for a packed scheduled Monday that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber in women’s matches. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda are in men’s action.