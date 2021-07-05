Sports

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to sweep Canadiens, claim cup again

MONTREAL (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens.

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.”

The Canadiens will have to do much better than they have in the first three games in order to extend the series. Montreal has been outscored 14-5 and has yet to hold a lead.

The Lightning insist they are not thinking about winning the Stanley Cup back home in Game 5 despite families not being allowed in Montreal for a potential second consecutive celebration in isolation in Canada.

Coach Jon Cooper and captain Steven Stamkos say the team is focused only on the start of the next game and not looking ahead. That’s the product of the Lightning’s recent playoff past falling short in potential close-out games. Stamkos says a lot can happen in a playoff series that makes he and his teammates want to end this one now.

Tampa Bay could become NHL’s second team to repeat in the salary cap era that began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins were the other to do it, claiming the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

NHL NEWS

Blue Jackets: Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation say 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.

The team says Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Commissioner Gary Bettman offered condolences in a statement. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted, “RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.”

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. He played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters this past season.

MLB SCHEDULE

Cubs sag, Dodgers soar, Brewers look to start anew

UNDATED (AP) — The Cubs have lost nine straight games since their combined no-hitter June 24 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s three shy of the longest losing streak by a team following a no-hitter, set after Brooklyn’s Dazzy Vance held Philadelphia hitless on Sept. 13, 1925.

Chicago begins a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Phillies, with Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA) facing Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79).

Meanwhile the Dodgers are soaring, having won nine in a row since being no-hit. It’s their longest winning streak in a season since they won nine in a row July 22 to Aug. 1, 2017. The defending World Series champions send Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA) to the mound for a series opener at Miami against All-Star rookie Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.14).

And one night after their 11-game winning streak was snapped, the Milwaukee Brewers are in New York to play the Mets in the opener of a three-game set between NL division leaders. Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA), picked Sunday for his second All-Star Game, pitches against rookie Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82). Woodruff has won both career starts against the Mets.

The rest of the National League schedule has an early start in San Francisco, where the Cardinals are in town to start a series against the Giants. Atlanta is at Pittsburgh tonight, while the Washington Nationals are in San Diego.

The Cincinnati Reds are in Kansas City tonight for an interleague matchup with the Royals.

In the American League, the Central Division leading Chicago White Sox are in Minnesota to play the Twins, Cleveland is at Tampa Bay, the Texas Rangers host Detroit’s Tigers, and the Boston Red Sox are in Anaheim, California, to play the L.A. Angels.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Ash Barty advances on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) in straight sets.

Barty struggled with her serve but saved eight of 10 break points.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by rallying past 2020 French Open champion Iga Świątek in three sets. Jabeur, seeded 21st, converted all seven-break point chances.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Elena Rybakina. No. 8 Karolína Plíšková hit 10 aces and eliminated Liudmila Samsonova.

On the men’s side, Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.