Sports

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to sweep Canadiens, claim cup again

MONTREAL (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens.

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.”

The Canadiens will have to do much better than they have in the first three games in order to extend the series. Montreal has been outscored 14-5 and has yet to hold a lead.

The Lightning insist they are not thinking about winning the Stanley Cup back home in Game 5 despite families not being allowed in Montreal for a potential second consecutive celebration in isolation in Canada.

Tampa Bay could become NHL’s second team to repeat in the salary cap era that began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins were the other to do it, claiming the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

NHL NEWS

Blue Jackets: Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident

UNDATED (AP) — A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (mah-TEES’ kihv-LIHN’-ihks) died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast, and not a subsequent fall as authorities previously reported.

Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people.

Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene. He was 24.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Their statement made no mention of fireworks.

Kivlenieks was a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future goaltender. He represented Latvia at this spring’s hockey world championship and had played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters this past season.

MLB SCHEDULE

Cubs sag, Dodgers soar, Brewers look to start anew

UNDATED (AP) — The Cubs have lost nine straight games since their combined no-hitter June 24 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s three shy of the longest losing streak by a team following a no-hitter, set after Brooklyn’s Dazzy Vance held Philadelphia hitless on Sept. 13, 1925.

Chicago begins a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Phillies, with Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA) facing Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79).

Meanwhile the Dodgers are soaring, having won nine in a row since being no-hit. It’s their longest winning streak in a season since they won nine in a row July 22 to Aug. 1, 2017. The defending World Series champions send Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA) to the mound for a series opener at Miami against All-Star rookie Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.14).

And one night after their 11-game winning streak was snapped, the Milwaukee Brewers are in New York to play the Mets in the opener of a three-game set between NL division leaders. Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA), picked Sunday for his second All-Star Game, pitches against rookie Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82). Woodruff has won both career starts against the Mets.

The rest of the National League schedule has an early start in San Francisco, where the Cardinals are in town to start a series against the Giants. Atlanta is at Pittsburgh tonight, while the Washington Nationals are in San Diego.

The Cincinnati Reds are in Kansas City tonight for an interleague matchup with the Royals.

In the American League, the Central Division leading Chicago White Sox are in Minnesota to play the Twins, Cleveland is at Tampa Bay, the Texas Rangers host Detroit’s Tigers, and the Boston Red Sox are in Anaheim, California, to play the L.A. Angels.

NBA NEWS

Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday.

The 56-year-old McMillan was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They beat the New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.

NFL NEWS

QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract.

That clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA football Terry Donahue has died.

Donahue was the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history and later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Donahue worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75 before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95.

His 98 Pac-12 wins are the most of any coach in conference history and his 151 UCLA wins are the most in school history.

The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer. Terry Donahue was 77.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer back in Wimbledon quarters at 39 joining Djokovic, parade of newcomers

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarterfinalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974. It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.

Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal, while a parade of newcomers also have made the final eight.

First-timers on the men’s side include Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Russian Karen Khachanov, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda on his 21st birthday.

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz was until Tuesday because of rain. Medvedev leads two sets to one.

Women advancing to their first Wimbledon quarterfinal include No. 1-seeded Ash Barty, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again. The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. And No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.