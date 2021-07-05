Sports

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to sweep Canadiens, claim cup again

MONTREAL (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens.

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.” The Canadiens will have to do much better than they have in the first three games in order to extend the series. Montreal has been outscored 14-5 and has yet to hold a lead.

The Lightning insist they are not thinking about winning the Stanley Cup back home in Game 5 despite families not being allowed in Montreal for a potential second consecutive celebration in isolation in Canada.Tampa Bay could become NHL’s second team to repeat in the salary cap era that began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins were the other to do it, claiming the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

NHL NEWS

Blue Jackets: Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident

UNDATED (AP) — A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (mah-TEES’ kihv-LIHN’-ihks) died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast, and not a subsequent fall as authorities previously reported.

Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people. Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene. He was 24.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Their statement made no mention of fireworks.

Kivlenieks was a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future goaltender. He represented Latvia at this spring’s hockey world championship and had played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters this past season.

In other NHL news:

—The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. The move brings back some depth up front. Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season. It was his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas.

NBA-NEWS

Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday.

The 56-year-old McMillan was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They beat the New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.

MLB-NEWS

Indians’ Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay after missing three games because of a sore left elbow.

Zach Plesac is scheduled to return and start Thursday night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. The right-hander will go to the team’s complex in Arizona during the All-Star break next week for a simulated game and then is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on July 18.

In other MLB news:

—The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

—Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery. Expected to be one of the mainstays in the club’s starting rotation, Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness.

NFL NEWS

QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract.

That clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA football Terry Donahue has died.

Donahue was the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history and later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Donahue worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75 before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95.

His 98 Pac-12 wins are the most of any coach in conference history and his 151 UCLA wins are the most in school history.

The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer. Terry Donahue was 77.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer back in Wimbledon quarters at 39 joining Djokovic, parade of newcomers

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarterfinalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974. It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.

Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal, while a parade of newcomers also have made the final eight.

First-timers on the men’s side include Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Russian Karen Khachanov, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda on his 21st birthday.

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz was until Tuesday because of rain. Medvedev leads two sets to one.

Women advancing to their first Wimbledon quarterfinal include No. 1-seeded Ash Barty, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again. The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. And No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.