Brewers finally lose, but Dodgers keep rolling

UNDATED (AP) — One long winning streak has ended and another continues following Sunday’s major league action.

The Brewers had won 11 in a row before Tyler Anderson held them to three hits over seven innings of the Pirates’ 2-0 shutout of Milwaukee. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches in his first victory in nine starts since May 9.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

The Dodgers earned their ninth straight win and completed a seven-game season sweep of the Nationals, 5-1.

Tied 1-1, Gavin Lux led off the seventh with a double and scored on a single by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz). Max Muncy (MUHN’-see) followed with an RBI double and added a two-run double in the ninth, helping Los Angeles move a season-best 22 games over .500.

In other major league action:

— The Giants beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2 to stay atop the NL West by a half-game over the Dodgers. Austin Slater and Darin Ruf homered to back Anthony DeSclafani, who held Arizona to two runs on six hits over 8 2/3 innings. San Francisco finished the game without catcher Buster Posey because of a left thumb contusion.

— Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers in the Padres’ first win in four games, 11-1 over the Phillies. Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Eric Hosmer cleared the bases with a three-run double in the ninth and Webster Rivas hit a three-run homer to make it 11-1.

— The Rockies pulled out a 3-2 win over the Cardinals on an RBI single by Elías (eh-LEE’-uhs) Díaz in the bottom of the ninth. Trevor Story provided Colorado’s other runs with a solo homer and a tying sacrifice fly. German (hehr-MAHN’) Marquez struck out 11 and allowed five hits over six innings, including Harrison Bader’s two-run homer.

— The Cubs stretched their losing streak to nine games by leaving the bases loaded against Amir Garrett in the Reds’ 3-2 victory. Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series and finished 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

— Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried (freed) lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning to give the Braves a wild 8-7 win over the Marlins. Atlanta trailed, 7-3 in the ninth until Orlando Arcia singled in Dansby Swanson, Abraham Almonte laced a two-run double and Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. delivered a tying sacrifice fly. Starling Marte and Jesús Aguilar homered in the ninth to give Miami a four-run cushion.

— The Mets erupted for six runs against Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge in the seventh inning of a 10-5 comeback over the Yankees in Game 1 of a split doubleheader. Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off Chapman leading off the last inning before José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by fan interference. Brandon Nimmo followed with a two-run single before the Mets handed the Yankees their seventh loss in eight games.

— Gio Urshela’s (ur-SHEH’-luhz) three-run blast in the second inning of the nightcap helped the Yankees beat the Mets, 4-2 in the nightcap. The split put the Yanks back over .500 and gives the Mets a 3 1/2-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. Alonso wound up homering in both ends of the twinbill for the Mets.

— The Red Sox were held without an RBI and still came away with a 1-0 win over the Athletics. The lone run came on Rafael Devers’ double-play grounder in the sixth inning. That was enough offense for Nick Pivetta, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over seven innings of Boston’s ninth win in 10 games.

— The Rays’ 10-game road losing is over after Austin Meadows delivered three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles to lead a win over the Blue Jays, 5-1. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay to tie the game in the sixth inning. Yandy Diaz followed with a double and scored on Meadows’ first two-bagger.

— Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo (ah-KEEL’ bah-DOO’) drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead before settling for a 6-5 win over the White Sox. The Tigers captured the final two games of the series for their first series win over the White Sox since September 2018. José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth got the White Sox within 6-5.

— Reliever Emmanuel Clase dropped a throw to first with two out in the 10th inning, allowing Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) to score the winning run in the Astros’ 4-3 win over the Indians. Chas McCormick had three RBIs and gave Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth with a two-run homer to right field. Homers by Eddie Rosario and César Hernández couldn’t stop Cleveland from absorbing a four-game sweep.

— The Mariners played to a 4-1 win over the Rangers as Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games. Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings to improve to 7-3. Shed Long Jr. added a solo homer for Seattle, which has won five consecutive series.

— Kenta Maeda (mah-EH’-dah) helped the Twins end a five-game slide by striking out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings of a 6-2 victory over the Royals. Maeda gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year. Max Kepler homered for Minnesota, giving him seven hits, six RBIs, two home runs and six walks since returning from the injured list on June 18.

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) hit his major league-leading 31st homer, but the Angels needed Juan Lagares to lace a two-run, walk-off double to give the Angels a 6-5 triumph over the Orioles. Lagares doubled to the gap in right-center, extending the Angels’ winning streak to five games and putting them back above .500. Ohtani matched Hideki Matsui’s major league record for homers by a Japanese slugger in a single season.

MLB-ALL-STARS

Ohtani makes All-Star history

NEW YORK (AP) — Angels star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) has become the first All-Star selection as both a hitter and a pitcher.

The two-way sensation is among the American League starting pitchers selected for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field.

Ohtani was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, and Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón of the White Sox. The Yankees’ struggling Aroldis Chapman, Chicago’s Liam Hendriks and Boston’s Matt Barnes are the AL relievers.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom led NL starting pitchers with 321 votes, followed by San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman, Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and San Diego’s Yu Darvish. Chicago’s Craig Kimbrel, Milwaukee’s Josh Hader and San Diego’s Mark Melancon are in the NL bullpen.

Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VAHL’-dee) and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) and third baseman Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz).

Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Busy schedule on Manic Monday at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur has become the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka then reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

NASCAR-ROAD AMERICA

Elliott remains a road warrior

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America to wrap up a playoff spot and continue his uncanny success on road courses.

Kyle Busch took a brief lead on a restart on the 46th of 62 laps, but Elliott caught up to him at Turn 11 and had passed him by Turn 12. The restart followed a caution that came when Anthony Alfredo spun off course.

Elliott stayed in front the rest of the way for his second road-course victory of the year and seventh overall. He won by 5.705 seconds over Christopher Bell.

Busch was third, followed by Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.

INDYCAR-OHIO

Newgarden earns Penske’s first win of IndyCar season

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Josef Newgarden snapped his streak of late race misfortunes to earn the first IndyCar victory of the year for Team Penske.

Newgarden led all but seven of the 80 laps at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, giving Penske a win in the organization’s 50th anniversary of its first triumph.

The win was the 19th of Newgarden’s career, an IndyCar record for an American driver.

Marcus Ericsson was second, followed by Alex Palou (pah-LOO), Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi.

PGA-ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Davis wins on 5th playoff hole

DETROIT (AP) — Cam Davis earned his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt and Joaquin Niemann at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Niemann had a chance to win it on the 72nd hole, but left a 17-foot putt high.

Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot for eagle on the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th.

LPGA-VOLUNEETERS OF AMERICA CLASSIC

Ko gets first win of season

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.

Ko held off Finland’s Matilda Castren, who also shot 69.

The South Korean star won for the first time this year, doing it a week after Nelly Korda supplanted her as the No. 1 women’s golfer by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Beckman’s birdie flurry leads to victory

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Beckman ran off five straight birdies to start the back nine en route to a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Beckman capped off his five straight birdies with a 50-foot putt across the 14th green. With Els making a pair of bogeys, Beckman suddenly had a four-shot lead with four holes to play before wrapping up his first PGA Tour Champions win.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar maintains lead

TIGNES, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) has kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps.

Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the ninth stage after launching a solo break with 17 kilometers to go.

Pogacar has a lead of 2:01 over O’Connor ahead of the first rest day on Monday.