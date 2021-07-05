Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer, Djokovic advance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have combined to win 39 Grand Slam titles. The possibility of them meeting in the Wimbledon men’s final remains strong following fourth-round wins by both players.

Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2. The eight-time Wimbledon champ needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that.

It is the 18th time Federer has gone this far at the All England Club, extending his own record as he seeks his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb and two-time defending champ lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic is in line for his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon.

American Sebastian Korda was knocked out on Monday, ending his longest run in a Grand Slam. Korda was dispatched by Karen Khachanov of Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Canada will have two men in the quarterfinals for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wasted a two-sets-to-love lead before closing out an upset of fourth seed Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time and joined countryman Denis Shapovalov in the Elite Eight. Shapovalov was a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 winner against Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’).

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Marton Fucsovics became the first Hungarian man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 1948 by finally getting the better of fifth seed Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. Fucsovics next faces Djokovic.

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) was suspended by rain and is scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Medvedev leads 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-4, with the players on serve in the fourth set.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty is a quarterfinalist following a 7-5, 6-3 victory over reigning Frech Open champ Barbora Krejcikova. Barty came from a break down in the first set and then saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second to end Krejcijkova’s 15-match winning streak.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again. The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 6-4.

American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic, 7-6, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (jah-BOOR’) became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Other fourth-round winners on women’s side are Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), Karolina Muchova (MOO’-koh-vah) and Ajla Tomljanovic, who was leading Emma Raducano, 6-4, 3-0 before 18-year-old Brit had to retire due to breathing difficulty.

NBA-HAWKS-McMILLAN

McMillan becomes permanent coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks finally have gotten around to taking the interim tag off coach Nate McMillan, who inherited a team that was 14-20 before advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says a agreement was on place Monday morning, two days after the team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Bucks. Atlanta closed the regular season 27-11 after McMillan replaced Lloyd Pierce, then ousted the Knicks and top-seeded 76ers in the first two rounds.

NFL-JAGUARS-LAWRENCE

Lawrence inks deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — First overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing the quarterback to attend the opening of training camp in three weeks.

The deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus, according to the NFL rookie slotting system. Lawrence will count $6.7 million against the salary cap this year.

FOOTBALL-DONAHUE OBIT

Ex-UCLA coach, 49ers exec Donahue dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA football coach and San Francisco 49ers general manager Terry Donahue has died following a two-year battle with cancer, according to the Bruins. He was 77.

Donahue is UCLA’s all-time winningest football coach with 151, including a Pac-12-record 98. He was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

The Bruins won or shared five league titles under Donahue, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

After retiring from coaching, Donahue worked for CBS, Fox and the NFL Network calling games.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS KIVLENIEKS DIES

Jackets netminding prospect dies

UNDATED (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (MAH’-tihs kihv-LEH’-nihks) has died following a nearby errant fireworks blast.

A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma.

Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. A police spokesman says the 24-year-old Kivleniek was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people.

Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.

Kivlenieks appeared in two games for the Blue Jackets this season, recording a 3.40 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Also in hockey:

— The Wild have re-signed veteran forward Nick Bjugstad (BYOOG’-stad) to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Bjugstad had six goals, 17 points and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season.

MLB-NEWS

Marlins’ Sanchez to have season-ending surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder.

Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness and will undergo surgery.

The top prospect in the Marlins’ system made seven starts last season and finished 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

In other major league news:

— The Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs). The 37-year-old Chirinos broke his right wrist in spring training with the Yankees and was released Saturday after playing in 13 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

— Tomorrow’s game between the Indians and Rays at St. Petersburg has been postponed because of the current path of Tropical Storm Elsa. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.