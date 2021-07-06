Sports

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS-CANADIENS/LIGHTNING

Canadiens force Game 5

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have avoided a four-game sweep while preventing the Tampa Bay Lightning from celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup.

Josh Anderson’s second goal of the night came 3:57 into overtime and gave the Canadiens a 3-2 victory versus the Lightning. The Habs wasted a pair of one-goal leads before Anderson got his second career playoff overtime goal after he forced a turnover at the blue line.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The Canadiens were in line for a 2-1 win until Pat Maroon beat Price with 6:12 left in regulation.

Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Lightning, who will try again to wrap up their third Stanley Cup title at home on Wednesday.

NHL-NEWS

Jackets netminding prospect dies

UNDATED (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (MAH’-tihs kihv-LEH’-nihks) has died following a nearby errant fireworks blast.

A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma.

Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. A police spokesman says the 24-year-old Kivleniek was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people.

Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.

Kivlenieks appeared in two games for the Blue Jackets this season, recording a 3.40 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Also in hockey:

— The Wild have re-signed veteran forward Nick Bjugstad (BYOOG’-stad) to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Bjugstad had six goals, 17 points and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Mets double up Brewers

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly have back-to-back losses since reeling off 11 consecutive wins.

Pete Alonso laced a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff in the seventh inning go push the Mets past the Brewers, 4-2.

Woodruff entered the seventh with a one-hitter before the Mets won a matchup of NL division leaders. Michael Conforto provided an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for New York.

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.

Seth Lugo picked up the win for the Mets, who are 25-11 at home. New York starter Tyler Megill have up a run and two hits over five innings, including a home run by Omar Narvaez (nahr-VY’-ehz).

In other major league action:

— The Pirates crushed the Braves, 11-1 behind Ben Gamel (GAM’-ul), who homered twice and drove in six runs. Gamel took Max Fried (freed) over the fence for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh. Fried was tagged for six runs over five innings as Atlanta fell 4 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Mets.

— Josh Bell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and All-Star Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals in a 7-5 downing of the Padres. Bell and Alcides (al-SEE’-dehs) Escobar had three hits apiece for the Nationals, who rebounded after being swept in four games at home by the Dodgers. Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. became the fastest player 22 or younger to hit 27 homers in a season, doing it in 68 games.

— The Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak is over after Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to send the Marlins past Los Angeles, 5-4. Alfaro had two home runs this season before going deep off Victor Gonzalez. It came after the Dodgers scored twice in the eighth to tie it. Pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger tied it with a sacrifice fly.

— Matt Carpenter broke up a scoreless tie with a two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 5-3 win over Giants. Kwang Hyun Kim tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings as St. Louis ended San Francisco’s three-game winning streak. Kevin Gausman no-hit the Cards for the first 6 1/3 innings before allowing a single to Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh), who added an RBI single in the eighth.

— The Cubs’ losing streak is at 10 games after the Phillies banged out five home runs in an 13-3 drubbing at Wrigley Field. Odúbel (oh-DOO’-bul) Herrera launched a three-run shot for Philadelphia, which also received longballs from Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs), Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm (bohm). Chicago is winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

— The Reds won their fifth in a row by homering twice in the seventh inning of a 6-2 decision over the Royals. Eugenio (eh-yoo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suarez clubbed a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) hit a tying solo shot. Winning hurler Vladimir Gutierrez went six innings and gave up two runs, five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

— Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory as the Twins dumped the White Sox, 8-5. Ober gave up two hits and three walks in his seventh career start. Max Kepler homered twice as the Twins beat the AL Central leaders for just the second time in 10 games this season.

— The Rays scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to post a 9-8 win over the Indians. Wander Franco tied it with an RBI single and Brett Phillips easily scored the winning run from third on Yandy Díaz’s grounder to second. Tampa Bay won its second straight since a five-game skid after almost wasting Brandon Lowe’s (lowz) first career grand slam.

— The Red Sox retired major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani SHOH-hay oh-TAH’-nee) on a grounder to right field with two Angels on base for the final out in their 5-4 victory. Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to help the AL East leaders win for the 10th time in 11 games. Christian Arroyo also homered for the Red Sox, who held Ohtani to a single on his 27th birthday and improved their major league-best road record to 27-15.

— The Tigers came away with a 7-3 win at Texas as Wily Peralta (WIH’-lee peh-RAHL’-tah) threw seven scoreless innings in his longest big league outing since 2016. Peralta allowed only three hits, struck out six without a walk and threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. No. 9 batter Zack Short homered for Detroit and former Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara drove in a pair without a hit.

— Tuesday’s game between the Indians and Rays at St. Petersburg has been postponed because of the current path of Tropical Storm Elsa. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers skipper doesn’t expect Bauer back this weekend

UNDATED (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects pitcher Trevor Bauer to be out beyond the seven-day administrative leave imposed by Major League Baseball slated to end Friday.

Bauer was placed on leave last Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against him.

The leave was imposed under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. It can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

In other major league news:

— The Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs). The 37-year-old Chirinos broke his right wrist in spring training with the Yankees and was released Saturday after playing in 13 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

— Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness and will undergo surgery. The top prospect in the Marlins’ system made seven starts last season and finished 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer, Djokovic advance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have combined to win 39 Grand Slam titles. The possibility of them meeting in the Wimbledon men’s final remains strong following fourth-round wins by both players.

Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2. The eight-time Wimbledon champ needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that.

It is the 18th time Federer has gone this far at the All England Club, extending his own record as he seeks his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb and two-time defending champ lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic is in line for his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon.

American Sebastian Korda was knocked out on Monday, ending his longest run in a Grand Slam. Korda was dispatched by Karen Khachanov of Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Canada will have two men in the quarterfinals for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wasted a two-sets-to-love lead before closing out an upset of fourth seed Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time and joined countryman Denis Shapovalov in the Elite Eight. Shapovalov was a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 winner against Roberto Bautista Agut (ah-GOO’).

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Marton Fucsovics became the first Hungarian man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 1948 by finally getting the better of fifth seed Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. Fucsovics next faces Djokovic.

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) was suspended by rain and is scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Medvedev leads 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-4, with the players on serve in the fourth set.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty is a quarterfinalist following a 7-5, 6-3 victory over reigning Frech Open champ Barbora Krejcikova. Barty came from a break down in the first set and then saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second to end Krejcijkova’s 15-match winning streak.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again. The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 6-4.

American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic, 7-6, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (jah-BOOR’) became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Other fourth-round winners on women’s side are Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah), Karolina Muchova (MOO’-koh-vah) and Ajla Tomljanovic, who was leading Emma Raducano, 6-4, 3-0 before 18-year-old Brit had to retire due to breathing difficulty.

NBA-HAWKS-McMILLAN

McMillan becomes permanent coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks finally have gotten around to taking the interim tag off coach Nate McMillan, who inherited a team that was 14-20 before advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says a agreement was on place Monday morning, two days after the team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Bucks. Atlanta closed the regular season 27-11 after McMillan replaced Lloyd Pierce, then ousted the Knicks and top-seeded 76ers in the first two rounds.

NFL-JAGUARS-LAWRENCE

Lawrence inks deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — First overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing the quarterback to attend the opening of training camp in three weeks.

The deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus, according to the NFL rookie slotting system. Lawrence will count $6.7 million against the salary cap this year.

FOOTBALL-DONAHUE OBIT

Ex-UCLA coach, 49ers exec Donahue dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA football coach and San Francisco 49ers general manager Terry Donahue has died following a two-year battle with cancer, according to the Bruins. He was 77.

Donahue is UCLA’s all-time winningest football coach with 151, including a Pac-12-record 98. He was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

The Bruins won or shared five league titles under Donahue, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

After retiring from coaching, Donahue worked for CBS, Fox and the NFL Network calling games.