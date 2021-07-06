Sports

NBA FINAL

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA Finals gets started in Phoenix tonight, where the Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two teams have endured long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s. Milwaukee hasn’t made the finals since 1974 and the Suns have never won the title.

Now here they both are, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) status is still unknown. The two-time league MVP missed the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended left knee.

MLB SCHEDULE

All-Stars Ohtani, deGrom on tap for starts

UNDATED (AP) — Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60) takes the mound against the Red Sox tonight.

It’s his first start since being named an All-Star on both sides of the ball. Ohtani plans to participate in next week’s Home Run Derby, then pitch and hit in the All-Star Game, meaning this will likely be his last turn pitching for Los Angeles before the break.

The right-hander struggled in his last outing, allowing seven runs in 2/3 of an inning at Yankee Stadium. He’ll try to bounce back against the Red Sox and another AL All-Star, Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.41). Boston has a major league-most five All-Stars.

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom (7-2) looks to lower his major league-best 0.95 ERA when New York hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of NL division leaders. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed a season-high three earned runs over seven innings last week in Atlanta, but joined Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (1993 and ’99) as the only pitchers with four 14-strikeout games in the first half of a season. The right-hander is just 3-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight starts against the Brewers and hasn’t beaten them since June 2015. Brett Anderson (2-5. 4.69) is scheduled to come off the injured list for Milwaukee. The left-hander last started June 21 at Arizona, exiting after 31 pitches because of a bruised right knee.

— The scheduled game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The day’s schedule has one interleague matchup with Cincinnati at Kansas City.

American League games include Toronto at Baltimore, Detroit at Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota. Oakland visits Houston and the Yankees are in Seattle.

Over in the National League, Pittsburgh hosts Atlanta, the Dodgers are in Miami, the Cubs and Phillies meet in Wrigley, Colorado is at Arizona, St. Louis at San Francisco and the Nationals are in San Diego to play the Padres.

TENNIS WIMBLEDON

Pliskova’s big serve carries her to 1st Wimbledon semifinal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Karolina Pliskova’s strong serve has carried her to her first Wimbledon semifinal.

The 2016 U.S. Open runner-up saved the three break points she faced and hit eight aces on the way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday at the All England Club. The match was played with the retractable roof closed at No. 1 Court because of rain.

Both the eighth-seeded Pliskova and unseeded Golubic were playing in the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time. Pliskova has been broken only three times through five matches so far and she has not dropped a set.

In the day’s first match in the main stadium, No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz came back to beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a fourth-round match suspended on another court Monday night.