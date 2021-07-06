Sports

OLYMPICS-RICHARDSON-NO RELAY

No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team

UNDATED (AP) — Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t on the Olympic roster released by USA Track and Field.

The decision means the American’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials last month and the spot that went with it in the 100. Her 30-day suspension was set to end before the start of the relays in Tokyo. That left open the possibility she could run on the relay team. But her name was missing from the roster USATF sent out Tuesday. It means no Olympics for the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for gold medals in Tokyo.

NBA FINAL

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA Finals gets started in Phoenix tonight, where the Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two teams have endured long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s. Milwaukee hasn’t made the finals since 1974 and the Suns have never won the title.

Now here they both are, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night.

— The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The change in the injury report gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

NBA-NEWS

Minnesota forward Eric Curry coming back for 6th season

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota forward Eric Curry has decided to return to the court for a sixth season in the program.

The 6-foot-9 Curry was planning to serve as a graduate assistant under new head coach Ben Johnson. He changed his mind and exercised his option under the NCAA’s pandemic guidelines to play an additional year. Curry was forced to miss the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons with knee injuries. In 78 career games, he has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 18.2 minutes. Curry played in all 29 games last season.

MLB-NEWS

Reed could debut for Dodgers as wife preps for Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Jake Reed was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and could make his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the U.S. at the Olympics.

The Dodgers selected the contract of the 28-year-old from Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Reed was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, also is 28, and went to Oregon.

In other MLB news:

—The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. The 26-year-old Tellez had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games. The 28-year-old Richards is changing teams for the second time this season. The Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay on May 21.

—The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue. The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He has also played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins. Ramos is a .271 career hitter with 134 homers and 527 RBIs in 981 games.

—Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12. Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston. He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby. Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

—Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for baseball’s All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 13. Hallion is a 28-year major league veteran. He was left field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium. He will be joined by CB Bucknor at first base, Chris Guccione at second base, Lance Barrett at third base, David Rackley in left field and Adam Hamari in right field. Greg Gibson will be the replay umpire in New York. Colorado-based Dave Einspahr will be the official scorer.

NHL-NEWS

Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL. Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.

TENNIS WIMBLEDON

2018 champion Kerber vs. No. 1 Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Angelique Kerber has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time since winning the title there in 2018.

Kerber beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Kerber’s next opponent will be No. 1 Ash Barty.

Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam champion who had lost in the first round at the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Also reaching the semifinals at the All England Club with straight-set victories Tuesday were No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

In the day’s first match in the main stadium, No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz came back to beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a fourth-round match suspended on another court Monday night.