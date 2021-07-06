Sports

NBA FINAL

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA Finals gets started in Phoenix tonight, where the Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two teams have endured long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s. Milwaukee hasn’t made the finals since 1974 and the Suns have never won the title.

Now here they both are, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night.

— The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The change in the injury report gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

MLB SCHEDULE

All-Stars Ohtani, deGrom on tap for starts

UNDATED (AP) — Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60) takes the mound against the Red Sox tonight.

It’s his first start since being named an All-Star on both sides of the ball. Ohtani plans to participate in next week’s Home Run Derby, then pitch and hit in the All-Star Game, meaning this will likely be his last turn pitching for Los Angeles before the break.

The right-hander struggled in his last outing, allowing seven runs in 2/3 of an inning at Yankee Stadium. He’ll try to bounce back against the Red Sox and another AL All-Star, Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.41). Boston has a major league-most five All-Stars.

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom (7-2) looks to lower his major league-best 0.95 ERA when New York hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of NL division leaders. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed a season-high three earned runs over seven innings last week in Atlanta, but joined Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (1993 and ’99) as the only pitchers with four 14-strikeout games in the first half of a season. The right-hander is just 3-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight starts against the Brewers and hasn’t beaten them since June 2015. Brett Anderson (2-5. 4.69) is scheduled to come off the injured list for Milwaukee. The left-hander last started June 21 at Arizona, exiting after 31 pitches because of a bruised right knee.

— The scheduled game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The day’s schedule has one interleague matchup with Cincinnati at Kansas City.

American League games include Toronto at Baltimore, Detroit at Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota. Oakland visits Houston and the Yankees are in Seattle.

Over in the National League, Pittsburgh hosts Atlanta, the Dodgers are in Miami, the Cubs and Phillies meet in Wrigley, Colorado is at Arizona, St. Louis at San Francisco and the Nationals are in San Diego to play the Padres.

MLB-NEWS

Reed could debut for Dodgers as wife preps for Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Jake Reed was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and could make his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the U.S. at the Olympics.

The Dodgers selected the contract of the 28-year-old from Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Reed was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, also is 28, and went to Oregon.

In other MLB news:

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. The 26-year-old Tellez had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games. The 28-year-old Richards is changing teams for the second time this season. The Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay on May 21.

NHL-NEWS

Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL. Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.

TENNIS WIMBLEDON

2018 champion Kerber vs. No. 1 Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Angelique Kerber has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time since winning the title there in 2018.

Kerber beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Kerber’s next opponent will be No. 1 Ash Barty.

Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam champion who had lost in the first round at the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Also reaching the semifinals at the All England Club with straight-set victories Tuesday were No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

In the day’s first match in the main stadium, No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz came back to beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a fourth-round match suspended on another court Monday night.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Cavendish wins Stage 10, closes in on Merckx’s record haul

VALENCE, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish has won the 10th stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint, putting himself within one win of Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 at cycling’s biggest race.

Back in the race for the first time since 2018, Cavendish has been dominating the sprints this summer, having already claimed three stages. Cavendish enjoyed a perfect lead-out from his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and comfortably edged Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.

Tadej Pogacar (poh-GA’-char) kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.