Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to do that Wednesday night in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1 and is trying to win the Cup for the second time in 10 months. But last year’s victory took place in an empty arena in the Edmonton because of the pandemic.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners-up in 2015 when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought. Cooper vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating the team’s first Cup-clinching win on home ice since 1938.

Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate the moment with friends and family.

The Canadiens avoided elimination Monday night with an overtime win in Montreal.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic wins in 3 sets; into 10th Wimbledon SF

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has reached his 10th semifinal at Wimbledon and 41st at a major tournament with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics. The top-seeded Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead after 18 minutes against the 29-year-old from Hungary who is ranked 48th and was making his major quarterfinal debut. But Djokovic then had a three-game blip and needed six set points before eventually closing out the opener.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on a windy, cloudy afternoon at Centre Court to continue his pursuit of a sixth championship at the All England Club and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title overall. The 34-year-old from Serbia also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

He will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov or No. 25 Karen Khachanov in Friday’s semifinals.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Highlights of Wednesday’s schedule

UNDATED (AP) — First-time All-Star Kyle Gibson takes an AL-best 1.98 ERA and a 6-0 record into an afternoon start for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers. He is the second pitcher since earned runs became a statistic in 1913 to be unbeaten through 16 starts with an ERA under 2.00 after the New York Yankees’ Ron Guidry, who was 12-0 with a 1.71 ERA after 16 starts in 1978.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn makes his last start before his All-Star Game trip when Chicago visits Minnesota. Lynn has held opponents to a .229 average in his last five starts but is 1-2 with a 3.81 ERA over that span. The White Sox will be without catcher Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) for four to six weeks because of a torn tendon in his left knee. Zack Collins takes over behind the plate with Grandal out.

Baltimore right-hander Matt Harvey is 0-8 with a 9.84 ERA in his last 11 starts going into his outing against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays and left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (hee-UHN’ jihn ree-OO’). Ryu beat the Orioles on June 26, allowing four runs over 6 2/3 innings in a 12-4 victory.