TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer loses in quarterfinals…Djokovic wins

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at the All England Club, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, wasn’t able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. He remains tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) continues to pursue his 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon championship. The 34-year-old from Serbia reached his 10th Wimbledon semifinal with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic will face Denis Shapovalov, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging No. 25 Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to do that Wednesday night in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1 and is trying to win the Cup for the second time in 10 months. Last year’s victory took place in an empty arena in the Edmonton because of the pandemic.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners-up in 2015 when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought. Cooper vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating the team’s first Cup-clinching win on home ice since 1938.

Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate the moment with friends and family.

The Canadiens avoided elimination Monday night with an overtime win in Montreal.

NBA FINALS-SARIC INJURY

Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The 6-foot-10 Saric is one of the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minues per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt and turned to Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric’s minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.

Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn’t seen much time in the postseason.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays extend Indians’ skid to 8

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 in a doubleheader opener.

Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia during the third. Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter.

Franmil Reyes (FRAHN’-meel RAY’-uhs) homered for the Indians, who have lost eight in a row.

MLB-NEWS

Indians’ Rosario on IL with abdominal strain

UNDATED (AP) — The injury-depleted Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain.

Rosario was hurt running out a grounder in the second inning of Monday night’s 9-8 loss at Tampa Bay. He joins a list of key players out that also includes starting pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale (sih-VA’-lee) and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak).

Plesac is scheduled to return and start tomorrow night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the IL June 14 with a right shoulder strain, will be reexamined this weekend.

In other MLB news:

— The Detroit Tigers have placed rookie center fielder Daz Cameron on the 10-day injured list and transferred right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL. Cameron sprained his right big toe when he ran into the wall during pregame workouts before the series opener in Texas. Turnbull threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18. He’s been on the IL the past month with a strained right forearm and started feeling symptoms again during his throwing program. Infielder-outfielder Niko Goodrum was reinstated from the 10-day IL after being out with a left finger tendon injury.

— Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is joining Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field. The 22-year-old, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego. He joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby. Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.